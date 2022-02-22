The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending December 2021.
Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,400 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
Students on the Dean's List from this area include:
(DeForest) Rachel Anderson, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Emily BonoAnno, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration, Morgan Chadwick, Psychology Major, Kyle Dollak, Recreation Management Major: Generalist Emphasis, Sydney Esse, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Bryson Girten, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track, Morgan Hahn, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration, Sydney Hahn, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration, Lindsay Newman, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Alexys Scheuerell, Chemistry Major: Environmental Science Concentration, Kayleigh Wheeler, Psychology Major, and Seth Williams, Biology Major.
(Rio) Jacob Rowe, Undeclared Major – CBA, Alivia Schodin, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major.
(Windsor) Brenna Clark, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track, Dante de la Rosa, Management Major, Lauren Eiselt, Psychology Major, Chloe Kepler, Psychology Major, Courtney Pagnucci, Marketing Major.
Luther College
Mathea Diedrich, Luther College sophomore of Deforest, has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List.
Luther College's fall 2021 Dean's List includes 698 students; 120 first-years, 163 sophomores, 167 juniors and 248 seniors. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).
Luther College is home to about 1,800 undergraduates who explore big questions and take action to benefit people, communities and society.