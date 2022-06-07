Whitewater names Dean’s List
The following DeForest, Windsor, and Arlington students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester.
Logan Bierman, Ryan Chatman, Alexa Crary, Brendan Doucette, Tanner Engeseth, Bryce Erdman, Braydon Harmon, Brooke Harmon, Emily Hron, Jacob Kerl, Brittny Konkel, Tristan Kreger-Simek, Kevin Loose, Chenna Loucks, Connor Martinson, Hayden Rauls, Riley Redfern, Sarah Sands, Lynzy Schnell, and Ryan Switzky.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
"Making the Dean's List is a tremendous honor for our students. It is a recognition of their hard work and commitment to success," said Robin Fox, who serves as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. "Congratulations to all of our students! We are proud of you and hope to see your names on the list again."
The Registrar's Office reports 3,237 students were selected for the Dean's List for the spring semester. About 11,500 students are currently enrolled at the university's Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
South Dakota State names Dean’s List
South Dakota State announces the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
Local students include: Justin Taylor of Arlington, is a student in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
Adam White of Deforest, is a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state's Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest, most comprehensive school of higher education. SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 200 majors, minors and specializations. The institution also offers 37 master's degree programs, 15 Ph.D. and two professional programs.
Stout names Dean’s List
The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.
(DeForest) Dustin Anderson, Senior, BS computer science, Lucas Baehr, Senior, BS manufacturing engineering
Augusto Freitas, Junior, BFA game design and development-Art, Opal Lawrence, Sophomore, BFA graphic design and interactive media, Harlan McKay, Senior, BFA graphic design and interactive media, Patrick Mowbray, Junior, BS applied social science, Sam Schaeffer, Junior, BS health wellness and fitness, Cali Scholes, Junior, BS graphic communications.
(Rio) Tiffany Johnson, Senior, BFA game design and development-Art, Emma Tynan, Junior, BS fashion and retail.
The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 98% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001. Enrollment was 7,692 in the fall.
Superior names Dean’s List
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Evan Ridd of Windsor to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average.
Founded in 1893 as a teacher's college, UW-Superior has more than 50 program offerings, select graduate programs, competitive Division III athletics programs and research and scholarship programs that support the community and region.
