The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to more than 600 students from its three campuses for the fall of 2021. The ceremonies were held inside Williams Fieldhouse on the UW-Platteville campus.
Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo.
Students from DeForest who graduated include: Jake Flynn, Mechanical Engineering, Harrison Acker, Construction Management, Riley Rauls, Computer Science, and Brandon Williams, Mechanical Engineering.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2021 semester.
Students from DeForest who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include: Ethan Jensen, Chemistry, Forensic Investigation, Morgan Wiegel, STEM Education MC-EA.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2021 semester.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from DeForest on the Dean's List include: Josie Alm, Management, Ethan Jensen, Chemistry, Ethan Jensen, Forensic Investigation, Pharis Martin, Cybersecurity, Riley Rauls, Computer Science, Joe Sommers, Chemistry, Josh Wianecki, Animal Science, and Morgan Wiegel, STEM Education MC-EA.