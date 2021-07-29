Clarke University

Spring 2021 Graduates

Ariel Spillner, Bachelor of Arts, Chemistry

University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse

Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Rachel Anderson, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Emily BonoAnno, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration

Abi Buschmann, Psychology Major

Morgan Chadwick, Psychology Major

Lauren Eiselt, Psychology Major

Sydney Esse, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Katelyn Fox, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration

Bryson Girten, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track

Sydney Hahn, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration

Maddie Kaphingst, Marketing Major

Chloe Kepler, Psychology Major

Lindsay Newman, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Taryn Pickarts, Management Major

Michael Pilecky, Statistics Major: Actuarial Science Concentration

Jake Purcell, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track

Alivia Schodin, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Anna Shipley, Radiation Therapy Major

Kathryn Solie, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Charlie Van Norman, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management

Austin Westra, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track

Seth Williams, Biology Major

Sophia Zilker, Archaeological Studies Major

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Spring 2021 Graduates

Maggie Engeseth, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences

Andrew Flores, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science- Engineering Mechanics, Engineering Mechanics

Kate Gonzalez, School of Medicine and Public Health, Master of Physician Assistant Studies, Physician Assistant, School of Medicine and Public Health, Master of Public Health

Emily Hoffman, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy

Ian Holder, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy

Zoe Jenkins, School of Business, Master of Science-Business, Business: Operations and Technology Management

Jenna Kurt, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science- Personal Finance, Personal Finance

Amanda Kvalo, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts

Alexandra Maniscalco, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Special Education

Lane Methvin, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology, Kinesiology

Trace O’Brien, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences

Kaci Reimann, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science- Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies

Cameron Rogers, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences

Kaylee Sadeghpour -Hess, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Accounting and Business: Information Systems

Sydney Schaeffer, School of Education, Bachelor of Science- Education, Elementary Education and Special Education

Jacob Thalacker, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Computer Sciences

Lilia Tisch, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies, Graduated with Distinction

Alexis Wedan, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science- Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies, Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies

Willow Williams, College of Agricultural and Life Science, Bachelor of Science Biology

Amelia Holzem, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education, Graduated with Distinction

University of Wisconsin — Oshkosh

Spring 2021 Graduates

Celine Hartig, College of Education and Human Services, Human Services Leadership

Jenna Hawk, College of Letters and Science, Rehabilitation Science

Nevin Kitzmiller, College of Business, Interactive Web Management

Autumn Moulton, College of Nursing, Nursing

