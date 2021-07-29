Clarke University
Spring 2021 Graduates
Ariel Spillner, Bachelor of Arts, Chemistry
University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse
Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Rachel Anderson, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Emily BonoAnno, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Abi Buschmann, Psychology Major
Morgan Chadwick, Psychology Major
Lauren Eiselt, Psychology Major
Sydney Esse, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Katelyn Fox, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Bryson Girten, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track
Sydney Hahn, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Maddie Kaphingst, Marketing Major
Chloe Kepler, Psychology Major
Lindsay Newman, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Taryn Pickarts, Management Major
Michael Pilecky, Statistics Major: Actuarial Science Concentration
Jake Purcell, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track
Alivia Schodin, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Anna Shipley, Radiation Therapy Major
Kathryn Solie, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Charlie Van Norman, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management
Austin Westra, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track
Seth Williams, Biology Major
Sophia Zilker, Archaeological Studies Major
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Spring 2021 Graduates
Maggie Engeseth, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences
Andrew Flores, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science- Engineering Mechanics, Engineering Mechanics
Kate Gonzalez, School of Medicine and Public Health, Master of Physician Assistant Studies, Physician Assistant, School of Medicine and Public Health, Master of Public Health
Emily Hoffman, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy
Ian Holder, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy
Zoe Jenkins, School of Business, Master of Science-Business, Business: Operations and Technology Management
Jenna Kurt, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science- Personal Finance, Personal Finance
Amanda Kvalo, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts
Alexandra Maniscalco, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Special Education
Lane Methvin, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology, Kinesiology
Trace O’Brien, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences
Kaci Reimann, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science- Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies
Cameron Rogers, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences
Kaylee Sadeghpour -Hess, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Accounting and Business: Information Systems
Sydney Schaeffer, School of Education, Bachelor of Science- Education, Elementary Education and Special Education
Jacob Thalacker, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Computer Sciences
Lilia Tisch, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies, Graduated with Distinction
Alexis Wedan, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science- Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies, Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies
Willow Williams, College of Agricultural and Life Science, Bachelor of Science Biology
Amelia Holzem, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education, Graduated with Distinction
University of Wisconsin — Oshkosh
Spring 2021 Graduates
Celine Hartig, College of Education and Human Services, Human Services Leadership
Jenna Hawk, College of Letters and Science, Rehabilitation Science
Nevin Kitzmiller, College of Business, Interactive Web Management
Autumn Moulton, College of Nursing, Nursing