UW-LaCrosse

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December. The 57th Annual Winter Commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Sunday, Dec. 19.

UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,400 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.

Students earning degrees in December include:

Deforest

Abi Buschmann, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major

Windsor

Courtney Pagnucci, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major, Highest Honors

University of Minnesota

The following students have been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Deforest

Anabelle Albers, Freshman, School of Nursing

Benjamin Brandl, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering

Camille Hedberg, Freshman, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Kaylin Nesbitt, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Taryn Shucha, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Bemidji State

Emily Wollenweber from Deforest, WI, earned Dean's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., at the conclusion of the Fall 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, Bemidji State University students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 673 students earned Fall 2021 Dean's List honors from the university.

