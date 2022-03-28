The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December. The 57th Annual Winter Commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Sunday, Dec. 19.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,400 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
Students earning degrees in December include:
Deforest
Abi Buschmann, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major
Windsor
Courtney Pagnucci, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major, Highest Honors
University of Minnesota
The following students have been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Deforest
Anabelle Albers, Freshman, School of Nursing
Benjamin Brandl, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering
Camille Hedberg, Freshman, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Kaylin Nesbitt, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Taryn Shucha, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Bemidji State
Emily Wollenweber from Deforest, WI, earned Dean's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., at the conclusion of the Fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, Bemidji State University students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 673 students earned Fall 2021 Dean's List honors from the university.