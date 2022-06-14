UW names spring honors lists

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."

De Forest

Emily Erpenbach, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Deforest

Leon Barrett, School of Education, Dean's List

Kayla Baumann, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Mikayla Beckman, School of Education, Dean's List

Gavin Bovre, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Heidi Compe, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kaitlin Durnen, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Megan Elvekrog, School of Education, Dean's List

Sam Fischer, School of Business, Dean's List

Giselle Garduno-Nunez, School of Education, Dean's List

Alex Grabowski, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Ayla Hebl, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Savannah Kind, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Claire Kramar, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Sarah Langdon, School of Education, Dean's List

Conley Malone, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Isabel Manzetti, School of Education, Dean's List

Marnie Martin, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Eliot Pickhardt, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Julia Reisinger, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List

Hailey Sewell, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Florina Slevoaca, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List

Joshua Thurber, School of Business, Dean's List

Ava VanDommelen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Sarina Vang, School of Education, Dean's List

Ryan Winiarski, School of Education, Dean's List

Ferris Wolf, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kaitlyn Younger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Xavier Zimmerman, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Rio

Cassandra Wendt, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean's List

Windsor

Alice Alhaj Kadour, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Karina Araujo Sierra, School of Education, Dean's List

Payton Gladem, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Kianna Hess-Jones, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List

Maren Holzem, School of Education, Dean's List

Brendan Mortensen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Gillian Staeven, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Amber Taugher, School of Education, Dean's List

Iowa State honors spring graduates

Andrea Wilson of DeForest, Master of Science, Biomedical Sciences, was among the more than 4,700 degree recipients from

Iowa State University during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14.

Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O'Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education.

Gudneck named to Dean's List at UW-River Falls

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester Dean's List honoring 1,549 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.

Nina Gundeck, DeForest, Stage and Screen Arts.

Honish earns Master degree

John Honish of DeForest received a Master of Arts degree from The University of Alabama. The university awarded 5,907 degrees during spring commencement on May 6-8.

UW-Stevens Point honors scholastic achievement

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,130 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.

Students who received honors include:

DeForest

Zoe Briggs, Honors

Jessica Camarato, Honors

Charles Czaplewski, High Honors

Allison Durst, Highest Honors

Erin Lomasney, High Honors

Beck Mayer, Highest Honors

Joseph Wojcik, High Honors

Windsor

Makainy Larson, High Honors

Anna Pilecky, High Honors

UWGB names honors list

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced its spring honors lists.

Cosette Wiezbiskie of DeForest and Danielle Bagwell of Rio were named to the high honors list.

Abby Miller of Windsor was named to the honors list.

Pitcel receives URI honors

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Emma Pitcel of Windsor has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List.

Students named to the Dean's List represent nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean's List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades.