UW names spring honors lists
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
De Forest
Emily Erpenbach, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Deforest
Leon Barrett, School of Education, Dean's List
Kayla Baumann, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Mikayla Beckman, School of Education, Dean's List
Gavin Bovre, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Heidi Compe, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kaitlin Durnen, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Megan Elvekrog, School of Education, Dean's List
Sam Fischer, School of Business, Dean's List
Giselle Garduno-Nunez, School of Education, Dean's List
Alex Grabowski, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Ayla Hebl, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Savannah Kind, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Claire Kramar, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Sarah Langdon, School of Education, Dean's List
Conley Malone, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Isabel Manzetti, School of Education, Dean's List
Marnie Martin, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Eliot Pickhardt, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Julia Reisinger, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List
Hailey Sewell, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Florina Slevoaca, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List
Joshua Thurber, School of Business, Dean's List
Ava VanDommelen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Sarina Vang, School of Education, Dean's List
Ryan Winiarski, School of Education, Dean's List
Ferris Wolf, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kaitlyn Younger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Xavier Zimmerman, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Rio
Cassandra Wendt, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean's List
Windsor
Alice Alhaj Kadour, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Karina Araujo Sierra, School of Education, Dean's List
Payton Gladem, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Kianna Hess-Jones, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
Maren Holzem, School of Education, Dean's List
Brendan Mortensen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Gillian Staeven, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Amber Taugher, School of Education, Dean's List
Iowa State honors spring graduates
Andrea Wilson of DeForest, Master of Science, Biomedical Sciences, was among the more than 4,700 degree recipients from
Iowa State University during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14.
Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O'Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education.
Gudneck named to Dean's List at UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester Dean's List honoring 1,549 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.
To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.
Nina Gundeck, DeForest, Stage and Screen Arts.
Honish earns Master degree
John Honish of DeForest received a Master of Arts degree from The University of Alabama. The university awarded 5,907 degrees during spring commencement on May 6-8.
UW-Stevens Point honors scholastic achievement
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,130 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
Students who received honors include:
DeForest
Zoe Briggs, Honors
Jessica Camarato, Honors
Charles Czaplewski, High Honors
Allison Durst, Highest Honors
Erin Lomasney, High Honors
Beck Mayer, Highest Honors
Joseph Wojcik, High Honors
Windsor
Makainy Larson, High Honors
Anna Pilecky, High Honors
UWGB names honors list
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced its spring honors lists.
Cosette Wiezbiskie of DeForest and Danielle Bagwell of Rio were named to the high honors list.
Abby Miller of Windsor was named to the honors list.
Pitcel receives URI honors
The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Emma Pitcel of Windsor has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List.
Students named to the Dean's List represent nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
To be included on the Dean's List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades.