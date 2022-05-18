At the May 11 Awards Night, the Academic Top Ten were recognized for the Lakeside Lutheran Class of 2022. Pictured in the back, L-R, are Austin Schwab, Fort Atkinson; Joshua Bittorf, Waterloo; Valedictorian Douglas Weittenhiller III, DeForest; Matthea Lenz, Oconomowoc; Caleb Koester, Fort Atkinson; Principal James Grasby. Seated front, L-R, are Lauren Lostetter, Lake Mills; Logan Wensel, Johnson Creek; Salutatorian Alyssa Reinke, Watertown; Ella DeNoyer, Sun Prairie; Mya Hemling, Beaver Dam.
Valedictorian Douglas Weittenhiller III, son of Douglas II and Courtney of DeForest, has been named valedictorian of the Lakeside Lutheran High School class of 2022.
Weittenhiller will be attending UW-Madison to major in Industrial Engineering, with a possible minor in Spanish. He would like to start his own engineering firm. He received the Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship.
A member at Peace Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie, Weittenhiller “appreciates the teachers who challenged me and made me work hard,” he says. Plus, he “loved spending time with all the friends I made along the way. Most of all, I cherish all the awesome memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Shoutout AP Lit Period 3.”
He’s participated in Teens for Christ and golf. As the captain of the math team, he has earned all-conference math team honors. For the forensics team, he attended state for three years and was a two-time medalist. He has also been a junior Rotarian and participated in Operation Go.
A photographer for Twig and Olive Photography, he likes to spend time with friends, go to sports games, play the piano, travel, and build things with his hands.