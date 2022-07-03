UW-La Crosse announces spring 2022 Dean's List
The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending May 2022.
Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,400 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
Students on the Dean's List from this area include:
DeForest
Rachel Anderson, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Emily BonoAnno, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Morgan Chadwick, Psychology Major
Kyle Dollak, Recreation Management Major: Generalist Emphasis
Sydney Esse, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Bryson Girten, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Morgan Hahn, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Sydney Hahn, Biochemistry Major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Certification
Jenasea Hameister, Public Administration Major
Jake Purcell, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Anna Shipley, Radiation Therapy Major
Austin Westra, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Rio
Jada Graham, Psychology Major
Jacob Rowe, Undeclared Major - CBA
Pierson Schneider, Undeclared Major - CBA
Alivia Schodin, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Windsor
Brenna Clark, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Lauren Eiselt, Psychology Major
Bergen Fitzgerald, Computer Science Major
Chloe Kepler, Psychology Major
Local student earns degree
St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,132 students during spring semester 2022.
St. Cloud State University is Minnesota's second-largest university, with more than 11,000 students from our regional communities, area states, and 90 different nations. Students choose from more than 60 graduate study programs and more than 200 majors, minors and pre-professional programs that hold nearly every available national accreditation. The 100-acre campus is located about an hour northwest of Minneapolis along the banks of the Mississippi River.
DeForest
David Kolowrat, Certificate, Land Surveying
UW-Platteville announces Chancellor's List
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2022 semester.
Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. UW-Platteville is ranked the best public institution in Wisconsin for value by Payscale.
Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:
(DeForest) Ethan Jensen, Chemistry, Forensic Investigation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Morgan Wiegel, STEM Education MC-EA, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
UW-Platteville announces Dean's List
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2022 semester.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from this area on the Dean's List include:
DeForest
Korbin Eisler, Environmental Science & Conservation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Ethan Jensen, Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Ethan Jensen, Forensic Investigation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Pharis Martin, Cybersecurity, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Cory Rauls, Agricultural Business, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Derek Skibba, Mechanical Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Joe Sommers, Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Josh Wianecki, Animal Science, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Morgan Wiegel, STEM Education MC-EA, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Edgewood names honors list
The following students have been named to the Dean's List at Edgewood College for the Spring 2022 semester:
Isabel Burke of DeForest
Leah Doucette of DeForest
Amanda Fitzgerald of Windsor
Cecile Fuchs of Deforest
Madeline McMahon of DeForest
Megan Mickelson of DeForest
Skylar Olson of DeForest
Olivia Schroeder of DeForest
Located in Madison, Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. We serve approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master's degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice.
Ellickson named to NIU Dean’s List
Darya Ellickson of DeForest, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean’s List, De Forest High School, was honored as Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Snow named to Dubqque Dean’s List
The University of Dubuque congratulates Carleen Snow of Rio on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2022 Academic Dean’s List.
Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of Incomplete for the term are named to the Dean’s List.
Costello makes Iowa Dean’s List
Molly Costello of Deforest was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
Costello is a first year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Theatre Arts.
Dean’s list status was earned by 714 first-year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second-year students, only 1,559 third-year students, and only 2,045 fourth-year students.
Lee graduates, honored at William & Mary
Yan Lee from Windsor recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Lee was also recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester.
In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary is the second oldest educational institution in the nation. During the past 300 years, the college has educated three U.S. Presidents-Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Tyler-numerous senators and members of congress and other national and international leaders. William & Mary is currently ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities and has been designated a Public Ivy.
Clark earns Iowa degree
Makenna Clark of DeForest was among the students conferred their degrees from the University of Iowa. Clark was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was Counselor Education. The degree awarded was a Master of Arts.
This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned their degrees.
Luther College honors Diedrich
Luther College is pleased to announce that Mathea Diedrich of Deforest, Wisconsin has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Freeman earns Upper Iowa honor
Andrew Freeman, a Criminal Justice major from DeForest, has been named to Upper Iowa University Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Zeidler earns degree
Benjamin Zeidler of DeForest earned a Bachelor of Science in Investigative Forensics from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce
Wollenweber graduates from Bemidji State
Emily Wollenweber from Deforest graduated with a a bachelor of science degree in aquatic biology from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., during the 2021-2022 school year.
Bemidji State University educates people to lead inspired lives. From a serene campus located among the lakes and forests of northern Minnesota, BSU offers world-class education in arts, sciences and select pre-professional programs. Bemidji State's 4,750 students can pursue degrees in 70 undergraduate areas of study and nine graduate programs.
Taylor earns Dean’s List
Mallory Taylor, a 2021 graduate of DeForest Area High School, was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Colorado School of Mines after earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Local students graduate from UW-Stout
The following students from the area graduated in May 2022 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 97% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.
Enrollment was 7,670 in the fall. The university graduated 876 undergraduate and 229 Graduate School students in May 2022.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
Windsor
Melissa Ruff, MS Rehabilitation Counseling
Schauf named to Saint Mary's Dean's List
Congratulations to Joseph Schauf of DeForest, son of John Schauf and Amber Schauf, who was named to the Dean's List at Saint Mary's University. The list includes nearly 400 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
UW-River Falls graduates honored
The following local residents were among 775 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in May. Bachelor's degrees were awarded to 681 undergraduates, while 94 students received master's degrees.
At graduation, four types of merit awards are recognized:
Senior Merit - Graduating seniors who have maintained a 3.500 grade point for their last 60 credits at UWRF.
Cum Laude - Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.700 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.
Magna Cum Laude - Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.800 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.
Summa Cum Laude - Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.900 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls is a student-centered institution that provides excellent accessible academic programs serving the needs of our region, the state and beyond.
DeForest
Alexandra Blaski, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Nina Gundeck, Bachelor of Science, Stage and Screen Arts, Senior Merit
Mackenzie Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Senior Merit