UW-Oshkosh names spring honors
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2022 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).
The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a “C” and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run.
(DeForest) Trent Bachman, Honor Roll, Kaitlyn Henry, Honor Roll, Madeline Hilmershausen, Dean’s List, Autumn Jurkowski, Dean’s List, Mason Kirchberg, Honor Roll, Esther Lawrence, Dean’s List, Hayden Mueller, Honor Roll, Nacha Vue, Honor Roll, Sydney Wagner, Dean’s List, Taylor Wentz, Honor Roll, Ella Wilson, Dean’s List.
(Morrisonville) Coral Jerez-Makely, Honor Roll.
(Rio) Jesse Gruss, Dean’s List.
(Windsor) Kelsy Capstran, Dean’s List, Lexus Finley, Honor Roll.
UW-Platteville announces Chancellor’s List
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2022 semester.
Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo.
Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:(DeForest) Ethan Jensen, Chemistry, Forensic Investigation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Morgan Wiegel, STEM Education MC-EA, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
UW-Platteville announces Dean’s List
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2022 semester.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from this area on the Dean’s List include:
DeForest
Korbin Eisler, Environmental Science & Conservation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Ethan Jensen, Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Ethan Jensen, Forensic Investigation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Pharis Martin, Cybersecurity, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Cory Rauls, Agricultural Business, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Derek Skibba, Mechanical Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Joe Sommers, Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Josh Wianecki, Animal Science, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Morgan Wiegel, STEM Education MC-EA, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Edgewood names honors list
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Spring 2022 semester:
Isabel Burke of DeForest
Leah Doucette of DeForest
Amanda Fitzgerald of Windsor
Cecile Fuchs of Deforest
Madeline McMahon of DeForest
Megan Mickelson of DeForest
Skylar Olson of DeForest
Olivia Schroeder of DeForest
Located in Madison, Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition.
Ellickson named to NIU Dean’s List
Darya Ellickson of DeForest, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean’s List, De Forest High School, was honored as Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Snow named to Dubqque Dean’s List
The University of Dubuque congratulates Carleen Snow of Rio on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2022 Academic Dean’s List.
Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of Incomplete for the term are named to the Dean’s List.
Costello makes Iowa Dean’s List
Molly Costello of Deforest was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
Costello is a first year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Theatre Arts.
Dean’s list status was earned by 714 first-year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second-year students, only 1,559 third-year students, and only 2,045 fourth-year students.
Lee graduates, honored at William & Mary
Yan Lee from Windsor recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Lee was also recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester.
In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary is the second oldest educational institution in the nation.
Clark earns Iowa degree
Makenna Clark of DeForest was among the students conferred their degrees from the University of Iowa. Clark was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was Counselor Education. The degree awarded was a Master of Arts.
This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned their degrees.
Luther College honors Diedrich
Luther College is pleased to announce that Mathea Diedrich of Deforest, Wisconsin has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Freeman earns Upper Iowa honor
Andrew Freeman, a Criminal Justice major from DeForest, has been named to Upper Iowa University Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Zeidler earns degree
Benjamin Zeidler of DeForest earned a Bachelor of Science in Investigative Forensics from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce
Wollenweber graduates from Bemidji State
Emily Wollenweber from Deforest graduated with a a bachelor of science degree in aquatic biology from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., during the 2021-2022 school year.
Emily Wollenweber from Deforest graduated with a a bachelor of science degree in aquatic biology from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., during the 2021-2022 school year.