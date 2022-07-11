Clark earns Iowa degree
Makenna Clark of DeForest was among the students conferred their degrees from the University of Iowa. Clark was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was Counselor Education. The degree awarded was a Master of Arts.
This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned their degrees.
Luther College honors Diedrich
Luther College is pleased to announce that Mathea Diedrich of Deforest, Wisconsin has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Freeman earns Upper Iowa honor
Andrew Freeman, a Criminal Justice major from DeForest, has been named to Upper Iowa University Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Zeidler earns degree
Benjamin Zeidler of DeForest earned a Bachelor of Science in Investigative Forensics from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce
Wollenweber graduates from Bemidji State
Emily Wollenweber from Deforest graduated with a a bachelor of science degree in aquatic biology from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., during the 2021-2022 school year.
Bemidji State University educates people to lead inspired lives. From a serene campus located among the lakes and forests of northern Minnesota, BSU offers world-class education in arts, sciences and select pre-professional programs. Bemidji State's 4,750 students can pursue degrees in 70 undergraduate areas of study and nine graduate programs.
Taylor earns Dean’s List
Mallory Taylor, a 2021 graduate of DeForest Area High School, was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Colorado School of Mines after earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Local students graduate from UW-Stout
The following students from the area graduated in May 2022 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 97% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.
Enrollment was 7,670 in the fall. The university graduated 876 undergraduate and 229 Graduate School students in May 2022.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
Windsor
Melissa Ruff, MS Rehabilitation Counseling
Schauf named to Saint Mary's Dean's List
WINONA, Minn. (July 1, 2022) - Congratulations to Joseph Schauf of DeForest, son of John Schauf and Amber Schauf, who was named to the Dean's List at Saint Mary's University. The list includes nearly 400 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
UW-River Falls graduates honoed
The following local residents were among 775 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in May. Bachelor's degrees were awarded to 681 undergraduates, while 94 students received master's degrees.
At graduation, four types of merit awards are recognized:
Senior Merit - Graduating seniors who have maintained a 3.500 grade point for their last 60 credits at UWRF.
Cum Laude - Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.700 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.
Magna Cum Laude - Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.800 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.
Summa Cum Laude - Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.900 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls is a student-centered institution that provides excellent accessible academic programs serving the needs of our region, the state and beyond.
DeForest
Alexandra Blaski, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Nina Gundeck, Bachelor of Science, Stage and Screen Arts, Senior Merit
Mackenzie Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Senior Merit
Local UW-Whitewater students earn degrees
The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as part of the 2022 spring commencement.
DeForest
Mili Aziri graduated with the following degree: Finance - BBA
Macy Benisch graduated with the following degree: General Management - BBA
Brooke Harmon graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA
Ethan Martin graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Liberal Studies - BS
Noah McKay graduated with the following degree: Music – BM
Alec Thoni graduated with the following degree: Media Arts and Game Development - BA
Windsor
Kevin Loose graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Business Analytics - BBA
Riley Redfern graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Computer Science - BS
George Soucek graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing - BBA
More than 1,530 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at this semester's ceremonies - held May 14 on the Whitewater campus, and May 17 on the Rock County campus.
The graduating class included 11 international students, 71 military veterans and 200 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 194 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.
UW-Milwaukee names Dean’s List
The following individuals from the area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2022 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
DeForest
Keagon Kaufmann, Business Undergraduate
Ariana Manghera, School of the Arts-Undergraduate
Geri Otto, Business Undergraduate
Spencer Pabon, School of the Arts-Undergraduate
Paige Rogalla, Letters & Science Undergraduate
Roni Shrier-Radeamacher, Letters & Science Undergraduate
Shane VanDommelen, Business Undergraduate
Katherine Worthman, Letters & Science Undergraduate
Rio
Justice Harness, Business Undergraduate
Windsor
Carter Tomkins, Business Undergraduate
Edgewood names honors
The following area students have earned Semester Honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Edgewood College. Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
Isabel Burke of DeForest
Leah Doucette of DeForest
Amanda Fitzgerald of Windsor
Cecile Fuchs of DeForest
Madeline McMahon of DeForest
Megan Mickelson of DeForest
Olivia Schroeder of DeForest
Ellie Thompson of DeForest
Julia Winters of Windsor
Located in Madison, Wis., Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. We serve approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master's degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice.