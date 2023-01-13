Milwaukee School of EngineeringFall 2022 Graduates
Kyle Esser, DeForest, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering
University of Wisconsin-MadisonFall 2022 Dean’s List
Leon Barrett, DeForest, School of Education, Dean’s List
Jack Barske, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Cole Bayer, DeForest, School of Business, Dean’s List
Mikayla Beckman, DeForest, School of Education, Dean’s List
Emily Bradley, Rio, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Kassidy Burtard, Rio, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Ashlyn Erpenbach, DeForest, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Sam Fischer, DeForest, School of Business, Dean’s List
Payton Gladem, Windsor, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Alex Grabowski, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Sophie Gryske, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Dugan Haselow, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Maren Holzem, Windsor, School of Education, Dean’s List
Rhys Jones, Rio, School of Education, Dean’s List
Alyssa Koch, DeForest, School of Education, Dean’s List
Claire Kramar, DeForest, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Sarah Langdon, DeForest, School of Education, Dean’s List
Jagger Lokken, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Isabel Manzetti, DeForest, School of Education, Dean’s List
Olivia Miller, Windsor, School of Education, Dean’s List
Raegan Matson, Windsor, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Mateo Molina, Windsor, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Reid Morauske, Windsor, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Samuel Neuman, DeForest, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Lincoln Ogren, DeForest, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Eliot Pickhardt, DeForest, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Kendall Rauls, DeForest, School of Business, Dean’s List
Chelsea Stietz, DeForest, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Olivia Swanton, DeForest, School of Education, Dean’s List
Owen Thoms, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Evelyn Weinstock, DeForest, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Douglas Weittenhiller, DeForest, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Nitaiya Welhouse, Windsor, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Cayden Welter, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Ryan Winiarski, DeForest, School of Education, Dean’s List
Ferris Wolf, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
University of Wisconsin-SuperiorFall 2022 Dean’s List
Evan Ridd, Windsor