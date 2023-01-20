DeForest Area Academic Achievements Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 20, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marquette UniversityFall 2022 Dean’s ListKatelyn Buchda, DeForest, NursingTravis Nelson, DeForest, Biomedical SciencesNick Schaller, Windsor, Computer EngineeringBree Wilkinson, DeForest, Exercise PhysiologyNorthern Illinois UniversityFall 2022 Dean’s ListLydia Bauer, DeForest, Nutrition, Dietetics, & WellnessDarya Ellickson, DeForest, Dance Performance — B.F.A.South Dakota State UniversityFall 2022 Dean’s ListNatalie Kruger, DeForest, College of Education and Human SciencesUniversity of Wisconsin-OshkoshFall 2022 Dean’s List and Honor RollEvan Anderson, DeForest, Honor RollJeremy Danner-Rivers, Windsor, Dean’s ListTaryn Endres, Windsor, Dean’s ListJesse Gruss, Rio, Honor RollKarlie Kacynski, Rio, Dean’s ListMason Kirchberg, DeForest, Honor RollDelaney Lokken, DeForest, Honor RollRogitha Luecke, Windsor, Dean’s ListGracie McLean, DeForest, Dean’s ListHayden Mueller, DeForest, Dean’s ListConnor Rohr, DeForest, Dean’s ListNacha Vue, DeForest, Honor RollTaylor Wentz, DeForest, Honor RollElla Wilson, DeForest, Dean’s ListValdosta State UniversityFall 2022 Dean’s ListMimi Murphy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Rescued hearts: Windsor family heals from tragedy through dog adoption ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system Football: Koslowski steps down as defensive coordinator DeForest students advance to regional spelling bee Cooper, Luna most popular DeForest dog names in 2022; 2023 dog licenses now available Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!