DeForest Area Academic Achievements

Minnesota State University-Mankato
Fall 2022 Dean's List
Cassidy Reilly, DeForest, Honor List

St. Mary's University of Minnesota
Fall 2022 Dean's List
Joseph Schauf, DeForest

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Fall 2022 Dean's List and Honor Roll
Coral Jerez-Makely, Dean's List

Fall 2022 Graduates
Trent Bachman, DeForest, Bachelor of Business Administration, Information Systems
Celine Hartig, Windsor, Master of Science, Human Services Leadership
Reagan Nordenstrom, DeForest, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary and Middle School Education
Chris Velasco, DeForest, Bachelor of Science, Geology

University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Fall 2022 Chancellor's List
Ciera Alexander, Windsor, Criminal Justice
Dylan King, DeForest, Engineering Physics
Morgan Wiegel, DeForest, STEM Education MC-EA

Fall 2022 Dean's List
Ciera Alexander, Windsor, Criminal Justice
Josie Alm, DeForest, Management
Blake Edge, DeForest, General Engineering
Dylan King, DeForest, Engineering Physics
Pharis Martin, DeForest, Cybersecurity
Derek Skibba, DeForest, Mechanical Engineering
Morgan Wiegel, DeForest, STEM Education MC-EA

Fall 2022 Graduates
Carson Foster, Windsor, Electrical Engineering
Cory Rauls, DeForest, Agricultural Business
Derek Skibba, DeForest, Mechanical Engineering

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Fall 2022 Honors List
Jessica Camarato, DeForest, Highest Honors
Charles Czaplewski, DeForest, Honors
Ashley Hegarty, DeForest, Honors
Treyten Schroeder, DeForest, Honors

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Winter 2022 Graduates
Emily Hron, DeForest, graduated Magna Cum Laude, Finance — BBA
Trey Kirchberg, DeForest, graduated Cum Laude, Finance — BBA
Jimmy Klein, DeForest, graduated Cum Laude, Accounting — BBA