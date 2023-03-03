DeForest Area Academic Achievements Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Mar 3, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Luther CollegeFall 2022 Dean’s ListMathea Diedrich, DeForest, JuniorUniversity of Maryland Global CampusFall 2022 Dean’s ListDevin Murray, WindsorUniversity of Wisconsin-La CrosseFall 2022 GraduatesKatelyn Fox, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major; Biomedical Science Concentration, HonorsChandler Sanford, Bachelor of Science, Management MajorUniversity of Wisconsin-MadisonFall 2022 GraduatesNathan Bradshaw, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Asian Languages and Cultures and ChemistryAshlyn Erpenbach, DeForest, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Chemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Graduated with Highest DistinctionKianna Hess-Jones, Windsor, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies, Consumer Behavior and Marketplace StudiesChristopher Kennedy, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences and Mathematics, Graduated with DistinctionTaylor Nichols, Windsor, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, NursingGillian Staeven, Windsor, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, BotanyNoah Stewart, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer SciencesJem Taylor, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts-Library and Information Studies, Library and Information StudiesReuben Vandehey, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, EconomicsKevin Wamalwa, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts-Anthropology, AnthropologyKailee Xiong, Windsor, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Former DeForest teacher publishes latest murder mystery Girls basketball: Tough regional final loss to Monona Grove ends Norskies' season Village staff still accepting public comments for disc golf project proposals, formal recommendation set for March 21 Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!