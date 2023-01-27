DeForest Area Academic Achievements Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 27, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northern State UniversityFall 2022 Dean’s ListMackenzi Matson, DeForestUniversity of IowaFall 2022 Dean’s ListMolly Costello, DeForest, Theatre ArtsUniversity of Minnesota-DuluthFall 2022 Dean’s ListHannah Harrold, DeForest, English B AUniversity of Wisconsin-Eau ClaireFall 2022 Dean’s ListDeforest, WIErica Bodden, DeForest, College of Arts and SciencesAlyssa BonoAnno, DeForest, College of Education and Human SciencesMarli Felicijan, DeForest, College of Education and Human SciencesSamantha Fuchs, DeForest, College of Education and Human SciencesZachary Hughes, DeForest, College of Arts and SciencesTaleea Lerum, DeForest, College of Arts and SciencesLeah Miller, DeForest, College of BusinessIsabella Mink, DeForest, College of Arts and SciencesCerys Ridd, Windsor, College of Education and Human SciencesRachael Zimmermann, Windsor, College of Education and Human SciencesUniversity of Wisconsin-River FallsFall 2022 Dean’s ListTrevor Lerum, HistoryUniversity of Wisconsin-StoutFall 2022 Dean’s ListDustin Anderson, DeForest, Computer scienceWilliam Boyce, DeForestAugusto Freitas, DeForest, Game design and development-artOpal Lawrence, DeForest, Graphic design and interactive mediaHarlan McKay, DeForest, Graphic design and interactive mediaPatrick Mowbray, DeForest, Applied social scienceRylan Nelson, DeForest, Mechanical engineeringSam Schaeffer, DeForest, Health, wellness and fitnessAutumn Sonekhiao, DeForest, Pre-interior designAdam Szepieniec, DeForest, Technology educationMatthew Vander Meer, DeForest, Pre-graphic design and interactive media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New York man accused of auto theft with woman in vehicle held on $40,000 bond ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system DeForest man arrested on multiple child pornography charges DeForest doctor identifies natural path to immunity Guardian of DeForest history remembered in passing Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!