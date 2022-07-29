Student Achievement jstefonek jstefonek Author email Jul 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University of Wisconsin-OshkoshSpring 2022 GraduatesLukas Buchholz, Windsor, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in NursingMadeline R. Hilmershausen, DeForest, College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Interactive Web ManagementEsther Lawrence, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology (General)Brady R. Michaels, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest's Heritage Gardens plat at Erickson Farms takes step forward Windsor to begin design of Phase 1 for Municipal Campus project Deacons blank Montello, take sole possession of second place in Eastern Section Tax levy of more than $34 million approved for DeForest Area School District in 2022-23 Production of video promoting DeForest’s TIDs approved by Village Board Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Vita Plus Now Hiring Bulletin