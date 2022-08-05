Student Achievements jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carthage CollegeSpring 2022 Dean’s ListMira Parker, DeForestUniversity of Minnesota-Twin CitiesSpring 2022 Dean’s ListAnabelle L Albers, DeForest, Freshman, School of NursingBenjamin M Brandl, DeForest, Junior, College of Sci and EngineeringCamille M Hedberg, DeForest, Freshman, College of Liberal ArtsKaylin M Nesbitt, DeForest, Freshman, College of Liberal ArtsNina K Parrott, Windsor, Freshman, College of Liberal ArtsNoah L Poepping, DeForest, Junior, College of DesignTaryn E Shucha, DeForest, Junior, College of Liberal ArtsUniversity of Wisconsin-Eau ClaireSpring 2022 GraduatesEllen Atkinson, DeForest, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, integrated strategic communicationAlexa Horkan, DeForest, Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Highway V construction to begins in Town of Vienna Portion of River Road in DeForest to be closed until Sept. 1 Deacons move into Eastern Section first-place tie after blanking Sun Prairie in Home Talent play Windsor officials trying to stay ahead of future growth trends Windsor’s Windy Kite Festival to be held Aug. 6 Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Bulletin