Student Achievements jstefonek jstefonek Author email Jul 19, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University of Wisconsin-PlattevilleSpring 2022 Graduation, Undergraduate StudiesWyatt Bancroft, Rio, Industrial Technology ManagementBeck Gerritsen, DeForest, Electrical EngineeringZachary Mickelson, DeForest, Agricultural BusinessDylan Klein, DeForest, Electrical EngineeringGwendolyn Orr, DeForest, Industrial EngineeringHaley Pribbenow, Rio, Soil & Crop ScienceJoshua Wianecki, DeForest, Animal ScienceUniversity of Wisconsin-PlattevilleSpring 2022 Graduation, Graduate StudiesDeanna Anderson, Master of Science, Organizational Change Leadership Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Vienna, expired boundary agreement puts tax base at risk for annexation Deacons win slugfest with five-run ninth inning rally in Home Talent action Sheriff's office: DeForest woman attempted to bring drugs to jail resident DeForest reviews I-Ready test scores Wisconsin AG candidate prosecutes eligible voters for address snafus Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin