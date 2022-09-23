DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 23, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 239:00 Outside Walking9:15 Pool11:30 90+ Birthday Party11:30 Strength Training12:30 Craig Siemesin12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess1:00 Memory CaféSept. 269:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Walking9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreSept. 279:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels/Pool10:00 4th Tuesday Forum11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge1:00 Hand & FootSept. 289:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates11:30 Strength Training12:30 Knit Wits1:00 CribbageSept. 299:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Caregiver WorkshopSept. 309:00 Outside Walking9:15 Pool11:30 Strength Training12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: DeForest blasts Stoughton in key conference road win Workers, employers struggle as Long COVID sidelines thousands of Wisconsinites Football: Lists of semi-finalists for senior postseason awards on offense released Village of Windsor selects new waste contractor for 2023 Volleyball: Norskies figure out new system, rally to beat Fort Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin