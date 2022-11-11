DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 119:15 Pool9:30 Dragonwood Book Club11:30 Veteran’s Day Lunch & Program12:00 Tech Time12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessNovember 149:00 Outside Walking9:15 Pool12:00 Stepping on1:00 EuchreNovember 159:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels/Pool9:15 Yoga with Martha12:00 Creative Coloring12:15 Identity Theft Presentation12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Hand & FootNovember 169:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 Pool12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Dementia Friendly MeetingNovember 179:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels/ Pool9:15 Yoga with Martha9:30 Windsor Office Hours11:30 Thanksgiving Lunch12:15 Entertainment12:30 Sheepshead3:00 Singles over 70November 189:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Pool12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess1:00 Memory Cafe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Three Norskies named to WFCA All-Region teams New construction starts in DeForest industrial park Football: DeForest duo makes WFCA Academic All-State Team Girls swimming: Flowers qualifies for state in two events DeForest Area School District presents budget with record low mill, though uncertainty ahead Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin