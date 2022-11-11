“The Sunshine Sisters” are back again! November 17
Enjoy a feast of Turkey and Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Stuffing, Cranberries and Pumpkin Pie. We encourage anyone in the community to join us and see what the Center has to offer. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Stay afterward for the always fun “The Sunshine Sisters”. They play duets with ukulele accompaniment. Many of their songs are familiar, providing listeners the opportunity to sing along. Lots of their songs are about sunshine, love, memories and the journey of life.
Memory CaféA Memory Café is a social gathering for those with memory issues and their caregivers to enjoy together. The group is led by our own case manager, Stephanie. Join us, Friday, November 18th at 1:00. As always, if you need caregiver support or have questions about anything, call or stop in.
Office hours in WINDSOR!Meet Stephanie or Natalie during their Office hours DMB Windsor Neighborhood Center, 4428 Windsor Road, Windsor on November 17, at 9:30-11:00 a.m.
Movie and PopcornFriday, November 18 at 12:15 p.m. In the true story of Thirteen Lives, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning. 2 hours 29 minutes 2022