“The Sunshine Sisters” are back again! November 17

Enjoy a feast of Turkey and Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Stuffing, Cranberries and Pumpkin Pie. We encourage anyone in the community to join us and see what the Center has to offer. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Stay afterward for the always fun “The Sunshine Sisters”. They play duets with ukulele accompaniment. Many of their songs are familiar, providing listeners the opportunity to sing along. Lots of their songs are about sunshine, love, memories and the journey of life.