DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu
Nov 11, 2022
November 11
Veteran's Day
Chicken Stuffing Casserole
Mixed Veggies
Wheat Roll
Cranberries
Frozen Yogurt
MO: Veggie Lasagna
SO: Chicken Caesar Salad
November 14
Ham
Scallop Potatoes
Baked Beans
Wheat Bread
Peaches
Cream Pie
MO: Veggie Patty
November 15
Egg Omelet
Sausage Patty
Hash browns
BP Biscuit
Orange Juice
Kringle
MO: No Meat Omelet/Veggie Sausage
November 16
DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm
Home Delivered Only:
Goulash
Glazed Carrots
French Bread
Banana
Cookie
MO: No Meat Goulash
November 17
Thanksgiving Meal
Turkey/Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Stuffing
Wheat Roll
Cranberries
Pumpkin Pie
MO: Veggie Patty
November 18
Tuna Casserole
Lettuce Salad
Wheat Bread
Tropical Fruit
Brownie
MO: Mac N Cheese
SO: Chef's Salad