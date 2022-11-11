Library hours are Sundays from 1:00—5:00 p.m., Monday—Thursday: 9:00 a.m.—8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, November 11
- Dragonwood Readers discuss The Children’s Blizzard at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom
- Tech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to
- 2:00 p.m. Registration required.
Saturday, November 12
- Dino Day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the library
- Sunday, November 13
- Veterans Day Concert at 1:00 p.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center
Monday, November 14
- Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
- Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
- Chapter Chats at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
- Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Tuesday, November 15
- Puzzle Swap 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Classroom
- Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
- Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
- Build it Club from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
- Checked Out Crew Book Club for 9th—12th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
- Board Game Spotlight: Forbidden Island at 6:30 p.m. in Room C
Wednesday, November 16
- Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
- Rhythm & Rhyme Storytime at 10:00 a.m. in the Community Room
- PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
- Read to an Animal at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
- Anime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
- Sculpting with Polymer Clay at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Thursday, November 17
- Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
- Bonus Qigong at 9:30 p.m. in the Community Room
- Open Lab at 3:00 p.m. in the Workshop
- Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
- Tinker Zone at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
- Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Cold Millions at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Dino Day
Saturday, November 12
From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Join us for a full day of dino-mite crafts, stories, activities, and more. The Library will be filled with dinosaurs and dino activities: dig for bones, paint your own dinosaur, study fossils, take prehistoric pics, and more.Meet realistic dinosaurs in the Library—up close and personal! Presented by Dinosaur Dimensions.
Veterans Day Concert
Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 p.m.
At the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center
Celebrate America’s veterans for keeping this nation “the land of the free and the home of the brave” with a free concert of patriotic music performed by the Sun Prairie Community Band.
Sponsored by American Legion Post 348
Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Public Library & the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center