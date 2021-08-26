Denny and Deni Dobson of Windsor are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Cody Allen Dobson, to Bailee Kendall Golisch, daughter of Kenyon Golisch of Merrill and Rhonnie Preboski of Weston.
Cody and Bailee are alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where the couple first met. They continue to build a life together with their two cats, Jupiter and Luna. The duo have bonded over the past two years through the thick and thin of the COVID-19 pandemic and are giddily looking forward to the next stage of their now-shared lives.
The couple currently resides in the Madison area and are excitedly planning their wedding for August 2022.