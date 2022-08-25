DeForest Area history: Aug. 26
50 years ago
It may have been Aug. 23, 1972, but the skies and the temperature made the year’s school opening seem more like September. Outside of the usual first day mixup, things ran smoothly. Jim Allen, local manager for Jelco Buses, announced that 14 of the 19 buses this year are new 1972 models.
The DeForest Area Teachers Association and the DeForest Area School Board are both awaiting word from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission in regard to the findings of Attorney James Greenwald— the fact finder for the Commission — who was at the public hearing Aug. 1, 1972. The hearing was held in an attempt to resolve the impasse on contract negotiations between the school board and teachers.
40 years ago
All schools in the DeForest District opened their doors for the 1982-83 year. There were 932 students enrolled in grades K-5 (482 at DeForest, 256 at Windsor, 78 at Pumpkin Hollow, 66 at Leeds and 50 at Morrisonville), 551 students at DeForest Middle School, and 708 students at the high school. The high school enrollment increased by 48 from the previous year.
School District Administrator Augusto Munoz announced that the total first-day enrollment figures for the district totaled 2,221 students. The district office knows of three students who will be returning after a family vacation, pushing the total to within one of District Curriculum Coordinator Patrick Fleming’s prediction. The district also introduces 17 new staff appointments for the 1982-83 year — 12 within the special education program.
Marine Private Kenneth S. Richardson of Windsor has completed recruit training at the Marine Corps. Recruit Depot in San Diego. He participated in an active physical conditioning program and gained proficiency in a variety of military skills.
30 years ago
The DeForest Village Board announced that Duane Gau, from Wausau, has been chosen as the new Village Administrator. He will be moving into a job that was left vacant when John Seek resigned in April 1992. Gau, who presently works for the Donahue consulting firm, will begin in DeForest on Aug. 26, 1992. Gau, who was one of 120 applicants, was also former Highway Commissioner in the Wausau area.
The DeForest Legion baseball team stormed through the state tournament with a perfect 5-0 record to win its first state title. DeForest edged Viroqua, 5-4, in the championship game. “State championships are so rare. We couldn’t be more pleased for the boys and for our baseball program, which is really starting to take off,” coach Wilke said.
Marine Private Violet V. Koch of DeForest recently completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. The 1991 DeForest High School graduate joined the Marine Crops in April 1992.
20 years ago
Just two working days after they met with Windsor officials to discuss possible settlement of the CapWin 19 annexation lawsuit, DeForest trustees moved ahead with tax-payer-paid utility improvements for the developers in the 2,100-acre annexed area. The village has promised CapWin up to $5 million in infrastructure improvements in the huge area annexed from the ton of Windsor.
If somebody else does it first, apparently it’s okay to install a room tax to support the hotel-motel industry. Standing in for the DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce, village employee Julie Wills to the DeForest Village Board the chamber wants board support for creation of a room tax in the village. In communities that establish room taxes, 30% of the new revenue stays in the community to help the guest and entertainment industry, while 70% must be used for tourism, such as trail development or event sponsorship.
DeForest’s newest manufacturing company Cartonplast, LL, is among four business projects in Wisconsin to share $13.5 million of industrial revenue bonds, Gov. Scott McCallum announced. Cartonplast will manufacture fluted polypropylene sheeting for use as layer pads in the transportation of glass and plastic bottles, and jars, metal cans or containers.
10 years ago
The resident of 829 Holum Street in DeForest was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital following a severe fire at the home. Firefighters from the DeForest Fire Department and several area communities fought the blaze.
More than 200 motorcycles enthusiasts enjoyed a taste of DeForest hospitality Aug. 18, 2012 when the village served as a noon stop for the Ninth Annual Ron Boylan Motorcycle Ride to Benefit Safe Harbor. Madison-based Safe HarborChild Advocacy Center provides training to schools, civic groups, churches, and others on how to keep children safe. They have worked with DeForest-area agencies on how to interview children who have been abused or witnessed domestic violence. Village of DeForest Trustee Dick Josephson and his wife, Myra, greeted the riders and served ice cream. Josephson, a retired Dane County Sheriff’s Office employee, said he has been donating his time and efforts to the ride for the last six years.
5 years ago
The final design and plans for DeForest’s athletic complex are shaping up. The DeForest Village Board discussed softball diamond options and cost estimates for the future complex, set to be located in the Conservancy Place neighborhood just south of Innovation Drive. One piece of the current plan for the complex highlights the construction of four softball fields. If those fields will be skinned like a traditional field or artificial using synthetic turf, has been a point of deliberation throughout the planning process.
DeForest’s Olson-Grinde American Legion Post handed out numerous awards, certificates and scholarships at a monthly meeting Aug. 15, 2017. Rep. John Jagler (R-Watertown) was awarded the Legislator of the Year. Benjamin Stremer and Liam Sullivan were given certificates for participating in the Badger Boys state games. Kira Hankins and Brandon Westra, both 2017 DHS grads, were presented with $1,000 scholarships. Hankins is also a junior member of the Legion.
Scott Hatton etched his name further into the record books by winning the 38th Annual Miller Lite Cornfest Racing Class 20-lap Mid-State Equipment/Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series feature at Angell Park Speedway. Hatton joined Dan Boorse as the event’s only four-time winners. The feature victory at the track was his 37th for his career, and ties him with Kevin Doty for fourth all-time.