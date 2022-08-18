50 years ago
Boy Scouts in the Lake Wisconsin District will participate in a canoe derby at Camp Castle Rock on Aug. 19, 1972. There will be five events to compete in — launching of a canoe; capsizing and righting of a canoe; flat water race; obstacle race; and paddleless races. The Included in the Lake Wisconsin District are troops from Madison, Portage, Baraboo, Sauk City, Prairie du Sac, Maple Bluff, Wanaukee, DeForest, Wisconsin Dells, Pardeeville, Dane, Lodi, Poynette, Windsor and Arlington.
Darrell’s Big Top, the winner in the DeForest American Legion Softball Tournament, donated its $300 prize money to John Schubring of Baraboo to go toward hospital and doctor costs for his cancer treatments. The Big Top team defeated the First National Bank of Stoughton, 1-0, to earn the championship trophy and prize money.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Rostad of DeForest will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 27, 1972. Henry Rostad and Marcella Schenck were married Aug. 30, 1947 at Sun Prairie Methodist Church. The couple has three children Cathy, David and Carol.
40 years ago
The DeForest Village Board approved the low bid for a news furnace in the Municipal Building. Also approved was the addition of 12-14 inches of insulation in the roof of the building which will increase the R value in the roof from R-5 to R-40. The insulation is required before Madison Gas & Electric will run a natural gas line into the building. The Village Administrator estimated that the $5,950 for the new heating system will be paid back within five years.
Charlie Leonard, District Manager in North-West Telephone’s Southern Division has been named Chairman heading the 1982 United Way campaign funding effort in DeForest, Windsor and Morrisonville.
Eric Olson of DeForest has been selected to receive a Lutheran Brotherhood In-College Member Scholarship. Olson is one of 100 Lutheran Brotherhood contract members nationwide to receive such an award for the 1982-83 academic year.
30 years ago
Voters at the annual meeting approved a tax levy increase of 19.18% for the DeForest School District. The levy passed by a 32-8 vote. The mill rate for the proposed 1982-83 budget is estimated at $21.44 per $1,000 of property valuation. It’s a $2.01 increase from the previous year.
The DeForest School Board unanimously approved Sally White to be hired as the new principal at Windsor Elementary School. She replaced Debra Fritsch, who retired at the end of the 1981-82 school year.
The Windsor Town Board considered several certified maps at a meeting. A four-lot CSM along Windsor Road was approved, as was a one-lot addition on Vinburn Road. Both of these CSM’s had been previously denied by the board, but in the light of a recent court ruling, which struck down Sec. 4.7 of the Windsor Subdivision Ordinance, the board had to approve the maps, even though they lie outside the urban service area.
20 years ago
When members of the DeForest Aquatic Club noticed that the high school pool needed a new pace clock, they bought one valued at $1,300. The aquatic club doesn’t only use the clock, as it is also used by the high school swim teams.
The use of compression, or Jake brakes, will no longer be allowed within the village of Arlington limits as the Village Board passed an ordinance which sites that the brakes disturb the public peace and quiet. The ordinance states that the braes may only be used in an emergency and to prevent “immediate danger to life or property.” A violation would result in a fine ranging from $50-$200.
Applicants of a conditional use permit in the village of Arlington could be required to cover costs associated with their applications. An ordinance amendment made would mean applicants could be asked to cover such costs as village attorney, engineer and clerk fees associated with review the CUP.
10 years ago
Trevor Pitcel of DeForest, son of Maggie and Jeff Pitcel, graduated from Space 101 of the Kansas Adventures in Outer Space at the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center on July 21, 2012. Trevor will be a seventh grader at DeForest Area Middle School for the 2012-13 year. Space 101 is a four-day introductory astronaut training camp for students entering grades 7-8. It emphasizes teamwork, leadership, and problem solving.
The DeForest School Board received a glimpse of the future when officials from Windsor and DeForest discussed planned growth in the municipalities. Windsor Town Engineer Kevin Richardson said the community has been looking at future urban development and growth in the area, in addition to how fast the area is growing. Richardson said the average single-family housing permits issued per year is 27; the total average number of permits for all housing units is 38 annually.
5 years ago
Construction is moving along for the two Kwik Trip stations coming to DeForest. The first location at North Towne Road is set to open on Oct. 12, 2017, while the second location, at Highway V, near Taco Bell, is scheduled to open Dec. 14, 2017. The locations were strategically picked based on traffic patterns and neighborhood needs.
At the request of the Windsor Village Board, members of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office gave a presentation on the sex offender registry. Gabrielle Kaiser, who works in the sex offender registry department with the DOC, talked to the board about the history of the registry and who is on it. The sex offender registry was created through the Jacob Wetterling Act in 1994.
A town of Burke man who shot a pellet gun at a TV journalist filming a duplex fire in March 2017 has been fined $1,000. Jeffrey S. Lovick, 51, pled guilty to disorderly conduct. Lovick shot the WKOW reporter on March 19, 2017, as he was filming the fire on Larry Lane in the town of Burke. Lovick told Dane County Sheriff deputies that he shot the reporter because he was on his Dennis Drive property. The 40-year-old reporter received minor injuries.