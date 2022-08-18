50 years ago

Boy Scouts in the Lake Wisconsin District will participate in a canoe derby at Camp Castle Rock on Aug. 19, 1972. There will be five events to compete in — launching of a canoe; capsizing and righting of a canoe; flat water race; obstacle race; and paddleless races. The Included in the Lake Wisconsin District are troops from Madison, Portage, Baraboo, Sauk City, Prairie du Sac, Maple Bluff, Wanaukee, DeForest, Wisconsin Dells, Pardeeville, Dane, Lodi, Poynette, Windsor and Arlington.