50 years ago
The date of Sept. 24, 1972 has been set aside to recognize and honor Claire Mulvey for 37 years of service at DeForest High School. Mulvey started at DHS as a social studies teacher in 1935 and later moved to the guidance department. She has also been forensics coach, manager of ticket sales for all high school activities, and senior class advisor.
The DeForest Area Education Association and the DeForest Area School Board of Education have received the recommendation of fact finder, James L. Greenwald, which have come about as the result of a public hearing due to the fact that the Board and the teachers had reached an impasse on contract negotiations.
40 years ago
Travelers along Easy Street north of Waunakee will view the Dane County Historical Society’s newest site marker honoring poet Ella Wheeler Wilcox (1850-1919). The marker was erected near the intersection of Easy Street and County Highway I, in the area where the Wheeler family farm was located.
Cellist Jonathan Clark, recipient of the 1982 Koss Corporation Music Scholarship, had the opportunity to meet and play with Mstislav Rostropovich, an internationally renowned cellist, conductor and pianist. Rostropovich was the distinguished guest artist at the Interlochen National Music Camp, located in Michigan, and performed with the school’s “World Youth Symphony Orchestra,” which is made up of various top music students ages 8-18 who attended the summer session.
30 years ago
Who pays for future street and drainage improvements in the town of Windsor has changed slightly. Three weeks ago, the Town Board approved a bid for improving an area in the Sunset Meadows neighborhood. Construction costs will amount to just under $100,000. But instead of assessing only adjacent property owners for new curbs, gutters and storm sewers, now residents in the entire drainage district will be assessed for the improvement. The change was made to make the town’s special assessment policy more fair, board members said.
Production agriculture has been a part of Kelby Paske’s family for three generations. At age 22, he’s a seasoned veteran of eight year. In recognition of his accomplishments, the National FFA Organization recently named Paske the 1992 Central Regional Star Farmer. Paske, of Arlington, began his farming operation by renting 30 acres to raise grain crops. Today, he’s renting 1,675 acres to raise corn, soybeans and peas — 480 acres of which belong to his parents, Frederick and Beverly Paske.
20 years ago
Although he does not work in the wake of two heart incidents, Michael O’Brien continues to be DeForest chief of police, and Lt. Sally Walker continues to fill in for O’Brien. Whatever has occurred regarding O’Brien’s status with the village, however, is being kept behind closed doors, out of the public’s view.
An Arlington citizen group has asked the village board to implement a development moratorium. Under a Wisconsin Statute that allows citizens to create an ordinance if 15% of the voting population signs a petition, the Concerned Citizens of Arlington have asked the village to impose a temporary stay on all annexations, rezones and conditional use permits, according to the ordinance.
Kevin and Sharon Sopha are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary jointly with her parents, Ted and Cathy Pertborn, who will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. The couples are hosting an open house at Pauquette Pines. Kevin and the former Sharon Pertzborn were married on May 27, 1977 in Waunakee. They have three children — Kevin II, Megan Kay and Katelyn.
10 years ago
The quote from James Baldwin that states, “For these are all our children … we will all profit by or pay for whatever they become,” sums up Linda Bergh’s philosophy of teaching. Bergh was recently named “Special Services Teacher of the Year” in Wisconsin. The lifetime educator was honored with the award during a special presentation at Eagle Point Elementary on Sept. 5, 2012. She will attend a state recognition and reception in Madison, along with three other statewide “Teacher of the Year” recipients.
5 years ago
Come 2018, water customers in DeForest will see an increase on their bill. The Board discussed an upcoming village-wide rate increase of 57%. The villages operating expenses have gone up by 11% since 2002, according to Jodi Dobson of Baker Tilly. The village previously raised rates in 2012 with a 3% increase.
While hurricanes have rocked the southern coasts, one local church is gearing up to raise funds for relief efforts. The proceeds from Windsor United Church of Christ’s annual Fall Festival typically go toward the church’s budget. However, this year, all funds raised will be sent through the UCC network to offices in Houston and New Orleans.