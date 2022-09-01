DeForest history: Sept. 2
50 years ago
Craig “Skip” Vincent, a 1972 DeForest High School graduate, and a member of the Sun Prairie Golf Club, has received a full golf scholarship to Edison Community College in Fort Myers, Florida. Vincent was the 971 State Junior Amateur Champion and Sun Prairie Club champ. He also took third in the high school state meet. Skip is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Vincent Jr.
Demco Educational Corp. in Madison, announced the start of construction on a new 37,000-square foot addition to its plant in DeForest. The new air-conditioned building of steel and cement block construction is designed as an addition to Demco’s present 48,000 square foot DeForest facility that was completed in 1965, and expanded in 1968. The new building will be a warehousing and shipping facility. Completion is estimated for Jan. 1, 1973.
The DeForest Area schools total enrollment only increased by 15 pupils for the 1972-73 year, according to initial figures. The elementary schools (DeForest, Windsor, Pumpkin Hollow and Leeds) had the exact same number as the prior year —851. DeForest Middle School added 12 students (421) and the high school added students (513).
40 years ago
Gov. Dreyfus has proclaimed Sept. 5-11, 1972 as National Square Dance Week across the state. DeForest’s Village President, Royce ZumBrunnen, presented the proclamation to the president of the DeForest Diamond Squares. The group began in 1968 with three experienced square dance couples and three beginner couples. In 1972, the group has 90 dancers. The club holds a dance at DeForest High School on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
Starting Sept. 7, 1972, no DeForest High School student will have to skip lunch because they don’t like what was offered. The high school will now offer two lunches choices. The regular menu still costs students 80 cents.
The large ammonia tank owned by Danco FS at the end of Antique Lane in DeForest is now empty and the village has been informed that the tank will be removed from the village limits once the ground has been frozen. The Village Board ordered the tank to be moved after receiving numerous complaints from residents of noxious fumes coming from the area of the tanks. The fumes escaped when the tank was being filled or emptied.
30 years ago
A group of developers are suing the Town of Windsor for the third time over the town’s Land Division and Subdivision Ordinance. A lawyer for developers Steve and Mary Pederson, and Wendell and Josephine Pederson began the litigation process. The Pederson’s proposed 43-lot addition to Terrace Park was conditionally approved by the Town Board, but according to the Pederson, many of those conditions can not be met and should have not been met.
The DeForest School Board spent most of their two and a half hour meeting on two matters — hearing complaints from parents concerning the new policy of busing students from school to daycare facilities; and deciding whether or not an additional elementary school teacher should be hired.
Jim Miller of Access Communications recently located his business at 404 N. Main Street in the DeForest Shopping Center, next to Zim’s Hardware Store. The business offers sales and service of communications and equipment, and specializes in cellular telephones and equipment.
20 years ago
Capitol Warehousing Corporation, a substantial warehousing and transportation operation at 4461 Duraform Lane in DeForest, has been sold for an undisclosed amount. President Curtis P. Jahn, of the town of Burke, sold the business to Paul Tessmer, another area resident.
Two area residents passed basic combat training for the Wisconsin Army National Guard at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Shannon M. Sackmann, 17, will complete her senior year at DeForest High School and attend advanced individual training in the summer of 2003. Amanda L. Miller, 17, is also a senior at DHS, and will attend advanced training in Arizona after graduation.
10 years ago
The Windsor Town Board considered a Dane County ordinance on the raising of chickens in residential areas, and also learned initial figures show the town had a 4% loss in property valuations. Finance Director/Deputy Clerk Tina Butteris hadn’t polled other municipalities in the county, but thought that the 4% drop was the norm.
Wisconsin Safety Council, the state’s leading provider of workplace safety training and programming and a division of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, awarded an Advanced Safety Certificate to Ron Zeihen, North American Health and Safety Specialist for ABS Global in DeForest.
DeForest Area Fire Department personnel responded to a car and structure fire in the 500 block of N. Cleveland in DeForest at 3 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2012. The car was a total loss and the garage sustained heavy damage in the attic. According to Lieutenant Roger Atkinson, the fire started in a car parked near a detached garage. The car’s owner was welding on the car when the fire started. The fire then spread to the garage. No one was injured in the incident.
5 years ago
The School Board received a report on Operational Expectations for Asset Protection during the period of July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017. The report covered several areas, and the monitoring report determined that the school district was compliant with expectations with noted exceptions. The report showed that while significant improvement was demonstrated over the course of the fiscal year, DeForest schools failed to achieve the goal of seeing that 95% of maintenance requests be completed within 30 days. The district’s 91% rate last year did improve significantly from an 83% rating the previous year.
For the newly opened Yahara River Learning Center in DeForest, the difference between it and other centers around the area is best practice. For owner/co-director Macy Buhler, it is about creating an environment for kids to grow creatively. The center opened on Aug. 28, 2017 and is located at 4165 Timothy Court. The center is licensed to host children ages 1-11 and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.