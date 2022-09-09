50 years ago

DeForest’s Little Norskies were tough on both offense and defense as they blasted Evansville, 41-6, in their first game of the 1972 season. The nonconference battle featured the brilliant running of Dain Nelson, who piled up 300 yards on 20 carries for DeForest. Dave Kinzler and Bill Schmidt were selected by coaches and players as the Defensive Players of the Week, while Al Buchner and Nelson were the Offensive Players of the Week.