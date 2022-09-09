50 years ago
DeForest’s Little Norskies were tough on both offense and defense as they blasted Evansville, 41-6, in their first game of the 1972 season. The nonconference battle featured the brilliant running of Dain Nelson, who piled up 300 yards on 20 carries for DeForest. Dave Kinzler and Bill Schmidt were selected by coaches and players as the Defensive Players of the Week, while Al Buchner and Nelson were the Offensive Players of the Week.
Over 10,000 members of the Wisconsin Jaycees, and interested citizens, will receive the Jaycee Ecology Handbook the fall. This new publication is designed to show what can be — and is being — done, individually and through organizations, to help improve the state’s environment.
40 years ago
A public waste oil recycling station has been installed at the town of Windsor sanitary landfill site. The Town Board ordered the placement of the station in order to avoid environmental problems caused when waste oil is placed in the landfill, and to bring the town into compliance with state law, which requires all municipalities over 3,500 people to provide at least one waste oil station.
Ed Snow, who lies at the corner of DeForest and Cleveland streets, appeared before the Village Board to apprise them of heavy, fast traffic in the area, especially before and after school hours. Snow noted that there are no speed limit signs on Cleveland Street, and most cars and trucks go by traveling at least 25 mph. He was concerned about the safety of the children who walk in that area, and that speed limits should be 15 mph when children are present.
30 years ago
Duane A. Gau took over the reins as Village Administrator in DeForest recently, and while he has been very busy, he seems to be happy at his new job. He came from the private sector as a Business Development Manager for SEC Donohue. While Gau has not lived in DeForest previously, he is very familiar with the area as he lived in Madison from 1969-75. Gau was very aware of the growth of the area and feels that his background will be an asset to him in working with the growth development of the village.
Nearly 2,700 students filled area schools recently for the first day of classes. At the new Yahara Elementary School, teachers led the 354 students on tours of the facility. The district also welcomed 237 kindergartners to the Holum Center. Things weren’t quite as smooth at Windsor Elementary as the phone system went down for a while, some clocks weren’t working, and mud was tracked in from the playground which still needs grass.
Hamre Feed service, which was closed by the state in October 1991 because of bad checks, has now paid DeForest area farmers 88 cents for every $1 they were owed for grain. But according to a recent report by the Agriculture Department, the feed service may still owe DeForest area farmers $50,000, after looking at accounting records.
20 years ago
Preschool executives, who complained to DeForest Area School District officials about a halt in bus transportation for their students, apparently won a one-year reprieve. Although district officials believe the four-week notice they gave was sufficient, they since have decided to wait until next year to cut off the service.
Dane County became the first county in the state to implement an ordinance to control stormwater runoff from new developments with large impervious surfaces. The ordinance took effect Aug. 22, 2002, and requires stormwater runoff plans to be part of any development that creates 20,0000 square feet (half-acre) of hard, impervious surface. The ordinance also requires temperature control on water that runs off sites into cold-water trout streams.
DeForest Area School District officials say they were trying to help, not harm business for preschool facilities and the children who attend them. Kimberly Fisher of Wishing Well Preschool said she believes district officials might have been looking to horn in on child care and preschool business. Superintendent Jon Bales and other district officials said that just the opposite is true.
10 years ago
Maxwell Smart couldn’t have kept a better secret than the DeForest community did in the weeks leading up to the official naming of Linda Bergh as “Special Services Teacher of the Year.” Bergh, a counselor at Eagle Point Elementary, received the honor at a “surprise” assembly at the school. State superintendent Tony Evers was on hand for the recognition, which comes with $3,000 from the Kohl Educational Foundation.
A majority of the 374 village of DeForest residents who responded to a village survey highlighted the need for a community recreation center with activities and spaces geared for youths. Other highlights include the construction of a community pool, and the extension of off-street bike and pedestrian trail networks.
5 years ago
Recently, a couple of local boys spent the afternoon going door-to-door to help those in need hundreds of miles away. Brother Silas and Rory LeMahieu, with the help of their grandmother, Bonnie Manley, traveled throughout their neighborhood in the town of Burke on Aug. 31, 2017, asking residents to donate to victims of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated areas on the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. The boys collected items to take to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, who were sending volunteers to Texas to help in aid relief.
Passing by the outside of DeForest Area High School, an observer may have noticed multiple squad cars and “police training in progress” signs posted near entrances. While it was quiet outside the building, school district staff members were inside preparing for the worst. Hundreds of staff participated in a district-wide safety training, where they listened to presentation by law enforcement officials and learned how to attempt to verbally de-escalate a situation, barricade a door and disarm a gunman.