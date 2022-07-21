50 years ago

A 50-car freight train was derailed in DeForest for about two hours, blocking the crossings at Holum and Commerce streets. The derailment was caused by a switch that as purposely turned half open. Someone apparently broke the padlock on the switch, located between Holum and North streets, and moved it into the position which derailed the train. Three juveniles were apprehended minutes after the derailment and confessed to moving the switch.