50 years ago
A 50-car freight train was derailed in DeForest for about two hours, blocking the crossings at Holum and Commerce streets. The derailment was caused by a switch that as purposely turned half open. Someone apparently broke the padlock on the switch, located between Holum and North streets, and moved it into the position which derailed the train. Three juveniles were apprehended minutes after the derailment and confessed to moving the switch.
Al Storch, former owner of the old Topp’s Inn, located on the corner of Highways 51 and 19, announced the grand opening of the new Topp’s Inn — a cheese, gift and liquor store located on Lake Road near the Interstate and Highway 19. Operating the store with Storch is Mr. and Mrs. Charles Juve of DeForest.
On July 30, 1972, Mr. and Mrs. Martin Manthe of DeForest will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married July 30, 1922 at Zion Evangelical Church in Leeds. The couple has 11 children and 31 grandchildren.
40 years ago
The charred remains of what was once a Holstein were hoisted from the debris of the burned-out barn and the carcasses were slowly moved a waiting truck. Firemen from DeForest, Arlington and Sun Prairie fought the barn fire on David Thiele’s farm, which destroyed 44 of his 107 cows. There were 85 cows initially saved, but 22 had to be shot because the burns were so bad. Another 22 cows were trapped in the burning barn.
Thomas Franklin Hilsenhoff, son of Mrs. Sandra Reimer, has joined the U.S. Marine Corps under the Delayed Entry Program. According to his recruiter, Gunnery Sergeant Ronald Melbye, Hilsenhoff will attend recruit training in San Diego, upon his graduation from DeForest High School.
30 years ago
The DeForest High School class of 1967 is spearheading a campaign to mount the old school bell. The bell was originally installed at Windsor Township HS in 1896, and later given to the new grade school building. When that building was torn down, the bell was stored in a basement. The Class of 1967, along with the Bob Wipperfurth family, will work to mount the bell on the lower level of the terrace grounds near where the original high school, and later the red brick high school, once stood.
Coffee makers, hair curlers and radios shut off in most of the DeForest area, just as many residents were getting ready for work. At 6:30 a.m., large commercial businesses were the first to lose power after a bird flew into the Wisconsin Power and Light substation on County Highway V in DeForest. The bird got caught between a transformer and the station’s lighting arrestors. Power was out for about 45 minutes.
Scott Plummer of Morrisonville, recently enlisted into the Air Force’s Delayed Enlistment Program, and is scheduled to enter active duty in August 1992. A 1991 DeForest High School graduate, Plummer will train in the Security Specialist career after completing basic training.
20 years ago
Jeffrey Dellmann, 17 of Poynette, pleaded not guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Dellmann was charged in connection with the death of Joseph Midthun, 16 of Lodi. Midthun was killed June 1, 2002, after a crash in the town of Windsor. There were five people in the vehicle that Dellmann drove when it left the road and rolled in the one-car crash. Midthun was the only fatality.
The proposed expansion of St. Olaf’s Church was unanimously approved by the Village Board. A condition use permit was granted. The expansion will be for additional classrooms and to make better use of the existing space. According to a church representative, there have been no alterations to the building since it was constructed in 1963.
Kim Round, a 2002 graduate of DeForest High School, was recently named Miss Cheerleader of America “Top Ten” for Wisconsin at the Miss Cheerleader of America competition. Rounds first became interested in cheerleading while watching her older sister cheer. She then found herself the creator of a competition squad at DHS.
10 years ago
Since the beginning of the Harvard Drive reconstruction project, the DeForest Village Board has heard its share of complaints. Trustees voted 5-2, to offer two options to a property owner who was upset about the look of their new driveway, which had portions replaced during construction. The property owners could either keeps things as they were or the work can be redone with an $1,800 credit given from the village.
A Morrisonville woman accused of taking more than $120,000 from her former employer pleaded no contest on two theft charges on July 12, 2012. Keri Geschke was charged Feb. 21, 2012 with two counts of theft in a business setting for allegedly taking money from Sound Billing in Middleton between March 2006 and March 2010, when she lost her job.
5 years ago
With its current trucks aging, and a growing need for ladders able to reach taller buildings, the DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS Department is looking to get two new fire trucks. The new trucks will cost between $1 million and $1.2 million. Both Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth and DeForest Village President Judd Blau agree that the department is long overdue for new trucks to better serve the two communities.