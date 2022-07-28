JULY 29
50 years ago
About 200 voters attended the recent annual meeting of the DeForest Area Schools, Joint District No. 10. The proposed 1972-73 budget was an increase of $86,853 over the 71-72 budget. The mill rate, however, called for an approximate 0.5 mill decrease. The proposed budget of $2,046,710 and the mill rate of 20.279 were both approved.
Jens E. Newberg, 84, a retired hardware dealer, died July 22, 1972 after a long illness. He was a lifelong area resident and operated the Newburg Hardware Store in DeForest for 39 years until he retired in 1945. He married Nellie Fadness in 1916, was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church and served as a director of the DeForest-Morrisonville Bank for many years.
Four persons were injured in an accident at Gray Road and County Highway CV, on mile north of Windsor. Paul Haug, 18 of DeForest and Connie Buhler, 18 of DeForest were in one car, while Mr. and Mrs. Terry Rutkowski were in the other. Buhler was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious condition, while Mrs. Rutkowski was in satisfactory conditioned. Mr. Rutkowski was released with just cuts and bruises, and Haug was in satisfactory condition as well. Haug was ticketed for not yielding the right of way.
40 years ago
Just over 80 voting citizens passed the 1982-83 DeForest Area School budget as proposed. the total proposed budget is $6.94 million, of which $3,565,578 will have to be raised by local property taxes. The budget increased by 9.85% from 81-82. The mill rate is expected to be 10.5, up from 10.32 the year prior. Enrollment throughout the district for the 82-83 year is 2,225, an increase of 19 students from the previous year.
Scott Reinert of DeForest has been selected on Wisconsin Athlete’s Prep Top 50 list. Fifty Wisconsin high school senior football players were picked on the basis of their potential to play major college football.
Ray Cooper of DeForest is among 185 undergraduate students at the University of Wisconsin currently completing work-learn experiences as part of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Coordinative Internship 399 Program. Cooper is a dairy science major and interning at American Breeders Service (ABS) in DeForest. In the program, students earn degree credits by experiencing career-related work in a wide variety of agricultural and food-related businesses, industries, farms and other related organizations.
30 years ago
The DeForest Village Board approved three separate resolutions that will allow the village to borrow money for three different projects. These projects are — an additional softball diamond in Firemen’s Park, building two little league ball diamonds in the park located next to Yahara Elementary School, and relocating the DeForest Public Library to larger quarters in The Plaza Shopping Center. The softball diamond would cost about $28,000 and $15,000 would be allowed for relocating funds for the library.
The Pleasant Company Fund for Children has granted the DeForest Public Library $1,600 to create multi-media kits (Decade Boxes) which will emphasize American History and be used by senior citizens with students in classrooms. The materials will parallel the DeForest Area School District’s history and social science curriculum.
The Windsor Town Board approved a 43-lot addition to Terrace Park. But many conditions have to be met by the developers — Steve and Mary Pederson and Wendell and Josephine Pederson — before construction can begin. Town Business Manager Jim Bricker listed more than 10 ways in which the 43-lot plat conflicts with the town’s Land Use Plan.
20 years ago
Government officials stalled the process on possible construction of an ethanol plant in Arlington’s industrial park. The Arlington Plan Commission voted unanimously to recommend the village board table the issuance of a conditional use permit for the proposed plant, similar to one in Monroe.
The Carriage Way condominiums on Main Street will be DeForest’s only entry in the Parade of Condominiums for 2002. From Aug. 3-11, three models will be open. The two-bedroom two-bath and one-car garage facilities sell for between $129,900-$159,900.
The village of DeForest should immediately pay the $95,790 it owes the community’s water utility for public fire protection, village auditors have recommended. Auditors recommend that the village establish a special revenue fund to better track what happens to fees collected from developers for landscape improvements in their new subdivisions.
10 years ago
After a year of budget squeezes and difficult decisions, the DeForest Area School District had some good news for the 2012-13 year. Estimates determined the tax levy will be approximately $20.4 million, nearly a $1 million decrease from the previous year. Additional, the district found there may be a 70-cent decrease in the mill rate and a per pupil revenue limit increase of $50 per student.
Beth Knutson was 12 was she was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer in her right knee. Twenty years later, the area native is returning to her hometown to share her story. Knutson, now a Janesville resident, will speak during the opening ceremony for the 2012 Relay for Life of DeForest.
The DeForest Area School District is implementing a new system to reinforce what is expected student behavior beginning for the 2012-13 year. Positive Behaviors, Intervention and Support (PBIS) will be used in all DASD building with three main expectations — “Norskies are safe, respectful and responsible.”
5 years ago
Attendees at the DeForest Area School District budget hearing and annual meeting approved the proposed tax levy for the 2017-18 year. The levy is estimated at $23,877,626, which is 2.2% lower than the previous year. The mill rate is also expected to drop to 10.71 — down from 10.96 in 2016-17.
Long-time DeForest Area High School football coach Jerry Roelke, who is a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame, will be honored at the Norskies’ home opener on Aug. 18, 2017. He will be recognized for his 50 years of coaching football. Roelke served as the football head coach from 1968-99, and has since been an assistant for the program.