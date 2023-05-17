Sometimes when beginning in a new job or role within an organization, the first few months are spent just trying to get a handle on how your predecessor did things. Fortunately for new DeForest Area Community and Senior Center director Natalie Raemisch, having worked alongside all three former directors has helped set her up for success during her 12 years at the center.
“There were three directors prior to myself, and I learned a lot from all of them,” she said. “I didn’t learn those things knowing that I was going to be in this position, so it’s interesting to be in their shoes now and take on the perspective that they had.”
After becoming interim director in December, she officially assumed the role on March 13.
She began at the center over a decade ago as a social worker providing individualized case management services for older folks in DeForest, Vienna, and Windsor. For the past five years, she served as the Senior Services Supervisor, overseeing the center’s nutrition program, senior transportation, support groups, and the case management program.
The center is unique in that it’s not part of just one municipality, but rather part of three—DeForest, Vienna, and Windsor.
The center was built in the 1980s and remodeled in the early 2000s, and an inter-municipal agreement has created a common place for area people to gather and be together, Raemisch said.
“It’s been that way ever since the beginning, it’s a beautiful building and a wonderful place for people to belong,” she said.
Raemisch has deep ties to the area, having grown up in Waunakee where her parents still live, and having gotten her masters degree in social work from UW-Madison. She now lives in Sun Prairie with her husband and two young children. In her free time she enjoys outdoor activities with her family including kayaking, hiking, and snowmobiling. She’s worked at the Community and Senior Center for so long, its guests have witnessed her get married and have her kids.
During two meet and greets held in March to introduce—and in most cases just re-introduce— herself to the center’s clientele, she had her children with her. The center’s guests like to ask about the kids to check-in on them.
“People have been very excited, I think it's great that so many people know me personally and know who I am. We didn't have to start off with getting to know one another, I know a lot of community members already,” Raemisch said.
After 12 years at the center, Raemisch is excited to learn new skills as the director.
“It's been very rewarding so far,” Raemisch said. “I like to be challenged. I have definitely been challenged these past few months.”
Raemisch views one of her primary objectives as being informing the center’s user base about what all it can offer them.
“My biggest role is education for community members,” she said. “To tell them what we do, how we help people, that we’re a place for people to belong and have fun. We are open during business hours for educational and fun opportunities for people in the community. We also can help people going through a difficult time. With my social work background, I think it is important to educate people to let them know what is available to them and what resources could help fulfill their life goals.”
For instance, Raemisch feels that the exercise room gets underutilized.
“If you live in DeForest, Vienna, or Windsor you are already contributing to it and it’s something you can use,” she said. “Memberships to gyms are on the expensive side. Many people we encounter here have limited income, and exercise and wellness is something a lot of people inquire about.”
One of the primary misconceptions is that the center is a nursing home or assisted living facility.
“No one lives here, that’s the biggest myth,” Raemisch said.
While some of its core offerings—nutrition, transportation, and case management—are reserved for people 60 and older, Raemisch said she never wants to turn someone away or for someone to leave feeling hopeless or stressed.
“I really like to point people in the right direction if their age doesn’t fit one of those categories,” she said. “I don’t want people to get frustrated and give up. I want to help people figure out answers to their questions, and find resources. It’s good for people just to stop by and try us out to see how we can help them.”
While she may have had tutelage from three former directors, she doesn’t feel beholden to only doing things how they did them, but will also explore ways to help the center evolve going forward.
“I really want to explore new uses for this building and how to collaborate with different agencies in town,” Raemisch said. “I look forward to coming up with new ideas. I’m open to trying things we’ve never tried before, but not at the expense of things we already do well. Our nutrition and case management have been outstanding and our volunteers have been unbelievable. I don't want anything to suffer, but I want to be open to new ideas.”
They are always looking for new programming ideas and resources, she said.
“We are very open to people's ideas, interests, and curiosities,” she said.
In general, she has been learning the job as she goes.
“I haven’t had much training, if any,” she said. “A lot of what I am doing is teaching myself, finding the needs of the staff, participants and community, and collaborating with DeForest and Vienna and Windsor to see what their needs are and how we can work together moving forward. I’m really getting to know the people who interact with the center, seeing what is working well and what things to improve upon and work upon as we look to the future. It’s important to figure out a plan for the future of our center, it’s something we’re working on as a team.”
Volunteer lifeblood
The center consists of five full-time and six part-time staff members. Like many nonprofits, it heavily relies on volunteers who generously donate their time and energy, such as driving clientele to their medical and doctor appointments. On average there are about 30 people getting rides to healthcare appointments each month.
“Transportation is really a challenge, from helping people get to grocery stores, to running errands at the pharmacy, it's challenging to meet all the needs that are out there,” Raemisch said.
People donate a combined 700 volunteer hours each month. One person alone gave a total of 479 hours last year.
“We have some really dedicated volunteers who don’t want to sit still in retirement, and want to feel needed and help a great organization and we love the help they provide us,” Raemisch said. “Not enough people are retired or have the time to do that work. The volunteers we do have are unbelievable—they put in hundreds of hours. Without them we couldn’t do what we do on a daily basis. It's unbelievable the time that people spend volunteering for us.”
In any given month, the center sees over 2,000 attendees participating in the center’s variety of classes and activities including nail care, massage, reflexology, card games, crafting, paper shredding, outside walking, coffee hours, genealogy, employment skills training, jewelry making, identity theft protection classes, financial education, and a nutrition program which has recently expanded to add more special events which “have been fun to celebrate with everyone,” Raemisch said.
In 2022, the center provided 11,000 meals and 1,500 hours of case management, and there were 246 pieces of medical equipment checked out such as items for knee surgery recovery—helping clients to not have to buy equipment they’ll use for only a short period of time.
One of the primary ways Raemisch wants to see the center evolve is expanding its connection and relationship with the communities it serves. She wants to host community blood drives, join forces with local parks and recreation departments for programs, work with local Scouts, and create linkages between high schoolers and older adults. This year the center will help facilitate Bingo during the Independence Day celebrations in DeForest, as well as serve concessions at the DeForest Athletic Complex. Last year was the center’s first annual talent show which brought together school-age kids and a few older adults to share their talents.
“That was very fun last year,” Raemisch said. “We want to expand what we do and what we offer through different opportunities.”
While the center receives joint-funding from the three different municipalities it serves, as well as from Dane County, Raemisch would love to do some sort of fundraising event, which is not something the center has done before.
All in all, as she approaches her 13th year at the center, Raemisch is still motivated by the positive outcomes for its visitors.
“It’s very rewarding to see people come in here at a low part of their life and see them thrive, be independent, and able to live a rewarding life,” she said.