Sometimes when beginning in a new job or role within an organization, the first few months are spent just trying to get a handle on how your predecessor did things. Fortunately for new DeForest Area Community and Senior Center director Natalie Raemisch, having worked alongside all three former directors has helped set her up for success during her 12 years at the center.

“There were three directors prior to myself, and I learned a lot from all of them,” she said. “I didn’t learn those things knowing that I was going to be in this position, so it’s interesting to be in their shoes now and take on the perspective that they had.”

