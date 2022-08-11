50 years ago
Gaylord and Alice Hollman will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 1972. The Hollmans have four children — Lois Barlet (Patrick) of Madison; Gerald of Cross Plains; Harold in the Armed Forces; and Pamela. They also have one grandchild, Gerald. Alice is the daughter of Irene Paske of Baraboo, and Gaylord in the son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Hollman of Friendship.
The Oconomowoc Canning plant just outside of DeForest is expanding its facilities to house a factory in which it would produce cans for the five Oconomowoc plants located in southern Wisconsin.
Madison Area Technical College will honor Steve Weichman and Dale Williamson for their completion of the 10-week Special Summer Skill Center Training Program. Weichman is from DeForest and Williamson is from Morrisonville. Both men were enrolled in the Auto Mechanics section of the skill center.
40 years ago
A ceremony which was slightly dampened by a sprinkle of rain, was watched by more than 100 employees as the first spadefuls of earth were dug to begin construction on a new barn at American Breeders Service (ABS) in DeForest. The new facility, estimated to cost $1.1 million and capable of housing 104 bulls, will replace the beef bull barn lost in the fire on Dec. 8, 1981.
A single-ply membrance roof will be applied to the flat roof at Leeds School this year for a cost of $28,900. A-1 Restoration of Madison will be putting on the new type of roof covering which has a full 10-year guarantee. There will be some minor work done on the DeForest Elementary School for $200. The company will also do work on the DeForest Middle School roof at a cost of $3,985.
A new sidewalk was poured in front of the middle school. The new walk extends from the corner of Holum and Washington streets to beyond the main entrance to the school. The new walk should make the area safer for pedestrians in the coming school year and the new grade of the walk should be above water level in the spring.
30 years ago
More students means more spending this year for the DeForest Area School District. The School Board will recommend a total budget of $20,536,450 and a tax levy of $10,165,871 for the 1992-93 school year. The levy is an increase of 19.18%, which means residents with a $75,000 valued home will pay $150 more in property taxes. The district anticipates an increase of 165 students for the coming year, which means more teachers, more supplies and more facilities.
Lake Windsor Country Club was the target of professional burglars, who cut the telephone lines leading into the building which severed the burglar alarm. They then threw a rock through the pro shop window to gain entrance into the building. Sledge hammers and picks were used to blow a hole in the side of the cement-encased safe. They made off with a substantial amount of cash.
The State Department of Transportation has bought a 5-acre parcel of land at the corner of County Highway I and River Road, and plans are for it to become the site of a new District No. 1 Headquarters for the Wisconsin State Patrol.
20 years ago
The man fired as DeForest’s assessor suggested that he was treated unfairly by a village that annexed another 2,100 acres after it signed a revaluation contract with him.
The Department of Natural Resources has issued its notice of intent to provide a new discharge permit to the fast-growing Blue Star Dairy Farms in Vienna. Blue Star houses 1,912 animals — 940 milking cows, 661 heifers and 250 calves. Because the size exceeds 1,000 animals, the farm is required to obtain a reissued permit.
The DeForest Village Board temporarily shelved an attempt to close the village’s smaller parks at 9 p.m. instead of the current 11 p.m. Proponents of earlier closings argued that rowdy teens gathered late in the parking lot at Veterans Memorial Park. It was noted that the single complaint was about the noise, and not public safety.
10 years ago
A concept that would reinvent a former grocery store on North Main Street into a bustling multi-tenant commercial building received a warm reception from village officials. The DeForest Village Board and the Redevelopment Authority met jointly to hear the proposal from Chad Gebhardt of CAG Development, as well as from DeForest Economic Development and Planning Director Greg Frahm. “There’s a big hole on North Main. We need to get that into productive use,” Frahm said.”
The rift between Windsor Chairman Bob Wipperfut and county’s towns association continues to grow. Wipperfurth told the Town Board he was upset to hear that despite efforts to reform the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC), a memo was circulating that said the Dane County Towns Association could seek dissolution of CARPC at the same time.
5 years ago
The Windsor Village Board is looking into ways to address ordinances concerning recreational vehicles parked on residential properties. The village’s current ordinance for parking and storing trucks, buses and special vehicles states that such vehicles can be stored at residences provided the gross weight doesn’t exceed 12,000 pounds.
Social media and an alert employee of Casey’s General Store at 602 W. North Street helped lead to the arrest of Charles Moss of Waterloo. Moss is facing possible charges of theft by falsely presenting himself as a member of the DeForest Windsor Fire department.
DeForest Area High School’s Jan Williams was recently named Educator of the Year by the Olson-Grinde American Legion Post 348. An English teacher at DAHS, Williams also has ties to a number of other school and community activities, which is something that drew the post to awarding her the title.