50 years ago

Gaylord and Alice Hollman will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 1972. The Hollmans have four children — Lois Barlet (Patrick) of Madison; Gerald of Cross Plains; Harold in the Armed Forces; and Pamela. They also have one grandchild, Gerald. Alice is the daughter of Irene Paske of Baraboo, and Gaylord in the son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Hollman of Friendship.