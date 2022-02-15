A firefighter detaches a hose from a hydrant after completing the second fire call on Monday to an apartment complex on Lake Road in Windsor. DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS and the Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to the call.
A Sun Prairie firefighter retracts the ladder after it was deployed for use at an apartment fire in the Village of Windsor. DeForest Windsor and Sun Prairie were called to the Lake Road complex twice on Monday.
The DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS Department responded to a pair of calls at an apartment complex in Windsor on Monday. It was initially called to 6528 Lake Road in the early hours of Monday. A male resident was transported for smoke inhalation.
DeForest Windsor Fire Chief Steve LaFeber credits an alert resident for catching the second fire early. He said the resident was paying attention and noticed a discoloration in her wall that afternoon. LaFeber believes the first fire may have rekindled from a clean-up fan blowing air over an ember in the wall cavity.
LaFeber believes at least three families were displaced by the fire. LaFeber said the in-house smoke alarm system was working and tested on a regular basis.
The fire calls remain under investigation by the DeForest Windsor Fire Department, but they do not believe malicious acts caused the fire.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department provided mutual aid at the fire.