Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded Farmers Market Grants, totaling $88,429. This is the fourth year Compeer Financial has offered these grants.
The grants are supporting 80 farmers market organizations, with funding up to $1,000 for marketing, technology or educational efforts. 22 of those farmers markets are located in the metropolitan areas of Cook County, Ill., Hennepin County, Minn., Milwaukee County, Wis. , and Ramsey County, Minn.
“Farmers markets bring fresh, healthy foods directly to communities in an accessible way,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “Many markets have had to make changes and navigate the challenges presented during the pandemic. Through these grants, we hope to recognize the huge asset that farmers markets are to our communities – rural, suburban and urban alike.”
Grants to farmers markets will directly impact 3,122 people and impact 4.2 million shoppers who use the markets. 24 farmer vendors also received up to $500.The application period for 2023 funding will be in February of 2023.
The Wisconsin farmers markets in Compeer Financial’s territory receiving farmers market grants include Dane County Farmers’ Market (Madison) and DeForest Farmers Market.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America. Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of agricultural advocacy and development, agriculture education, cooperative initiatives, rural development and community enrichment; and youth engagement. The Fund is managed by a Board of Trustees, made up of team members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and members of the Compeer Financial Board of Directors.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $25.4 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Learn more about Compeer Financial’s scholarship program.