Laura Herschleb of DeForest is set to become just the fourth general manager in the 55-year history of World Dairy Expo.
World Dairy Expo brings the highest levels of achievement and leadership in the industry to Dane County each fall. Volunteer resources help make the whole thing happen. Herschleb has filled many of those roles in past years as a student, volunteer, and beyond.
“I’m incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity that lies ahead,” Herschleb said. “I’ve been really fortunate in my career and even in college to have experiences with World Dairy Expo. I had the opportunity of a lifetime present itself so I’m very excited for what’s ahead.”
Herschleb grew up on a Germantown dairy farm before graduating from the University of Wisconsin with degrees in dairy science and life science communications. Her husband of 14 years is a DeForest native and they have two children, ages 12 and 10. The children raised calves and participated in the Dane County Fair last year and are hopeful for this year.
Herschleb begins her duties on February 28. She replaces Scott Bentley, who is retiring. According to the organization’s announcement, Herschleb will provide leadership, vision and strategic oversight to the organization and lead its dedicated team to produce the world’s largest dairy event.
“Laura has the experience and perspective to truly know the challenges that are in front of us, and the commitment and vision to lead us into the future,” WDE Board President Bill Hageman said. “Even more importantly, Laura has the passion to engage the World Dairy Expo family to seek continuous improvements and capitalize on opportunities.”
Herschleb is a former member of the Badger Dairy Club, spent five years as the Dairy Cattle Show Manager in the late 2000s, and in 2018 returned to the team as the Marketing Manager. Most recently, she has shared her enthusiasm for the expo while assisting with projects related to education initiatives, attendee services and the trade show. Beyond her time at WDE, Herschleb has held roles with Alltech and Compeer Financial.
“It is an immense honor to be selected as general manager for the meeting place of the global dairy industry,” remarks Herschleb. “I look forward to working with the staff, the board of directors, committees, exhibitors and stakeholders to host the event this year and for years to come.”
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. The dairy industry will return to Madison for the 55th event, October 2 – 7, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display.
“I’m constantly learning and I have a lot more to learn in the general manager role, but I’ve been fortunate to be involved in several different aspects of the show, ” she said.
World Dairy Expo has a full time staff of nine and one part-time employee which work at the headquarters’ offices for all but 10 days a year. Herschleb said this time of the year is when the board and the leaders of the different segments of the total show meet and plan for success in the fall.
“I think that we have an incredibly talented and dedicated staff and team that works on those respective parts of the show. I will be learning a lot from them,” Herschleb said. “In addition to our staff, we do have a wonderful board of directors.”
“This clearly is the event of the year for the global dairy industry, so it takes many hands to do all the work and you know that in addition to those key groups we have the four hundred volunteers that help in different aspects of the event throughout the week and we can do it without them. It takes a lot of people to make it all happen and I’m excited to play a more active role,” she added.
Herschleb is the fourth general manager in the expo’s history and the first woman to serve in the role. She said the ability of women to succeed in the industry is reflected in the worldwide nature of the event.
“One of the very special characteristics of World Dairy Expo is the cross-section of people that are participating and attending. Traditionally we have international visitors from upwards of 90 to 100 countries participating. We have the trade show exhibiting companies from all over the world. Our cattle exhibitors are coming from other places. It’s just such a melting pot of people with this common interest and passion for the dairy industry all coming together.”
With pandemic issues lessening, the future in Madison looks bright as Dane County has tourism grant money to bring renovations and improvements to the Alliant Center.