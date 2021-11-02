If you thought that democracy was at risk, and had only a couple minutes to say something to the only people who could reverse that course, what would you tell them? That was the question for dozens of people who went to the State Capitol on Oct. 28, including one DeForest man.
Mike DeRubis, who has been active with the Fair Maps Coalition, arrived early for the 9 a.m. hearing and filled out a slip of paper registering to speak on SB621/622 in front of the Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review, and Consumer Protection.
Not here to look back
The hearing began with State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) speaking on the bill that outlines the proposed redistricting of State Assembly, State Senate, and Congressional Districts throughout the state according to the 2020 Census.
As the two sat before the committee they explained the reasoning behind the legislature's placement of district lines giving what, to a casual viewer, would likely be a torrent of data points and statistical analysis, peppered with local examples. The DeForest-Windsor area was among the highlighted areas, as Vos explained how DeForest had been divided between three Assembly districts and three Senate districts in 2011, but in the new proposal, would only be split between two districts each.
The proposed map also divides DeForest from Windsor with the dividing line snaking between the villages, meticulously carving out certain areas. One example is the Oak Springs neighborhood, which in the proposed maps would be in the 79th Assembly District and 27th Senate District, with much of Windsor, but surrounded by 37th and 13th Districts covering most of DeForest.
In questioning from committee members LeMahieu and Vos repeatedly insisted that the maps were drawn "constitutionally" and grouped "communities of interest" as per their constitutional mandate. They ensured committee members that the process was thoroughly transparent and nonpartisan, taking recommendations from the public via the Legislature's online Draw Your District tool.
On Sept. 23, Republican legislators passed a resolution on the upcoming maps, calling for them to adhere as closely as possible to the previous district maps. This was at the core of a series of questions and circular logic in the Oct. 28 hearing.
When asked whether known political affiliations of voters were taken into consideration in creating the maps, Vos and LeMahieu said those were not considered and pointed to the level of transparency in the process. When asked about the basis of redistricting by Republicans previously in 2011, Vos and LeMahieu told the committee that the hearing was only about the currently proposed maps and should not dwell on previous district maps.
When Democratic committee members asked whether partisan advantage was taken into account in the creation of the 2011 maps, upon which the currently proposed maps were based, Vos and LeMahieu highlighted the level of public input and transparency in the current process in exchanges with committee members often escalating into sarcastic answers. In response to several questions, Vos suggested the Republican advantage in the legislature was due simply to Democrats choosing weak candidates to run.
When Vos and LeMahieu were finished answering questions the floor was opened up to public comment, which continued for over eight hours. No one spoke in support of the Republican proposal.
Pleas for a "no" vote
Arguments against SB 621/622 began with Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, who described the prioritization of "continuity" in districting as "wrong and immoral," and a bipartisan issue, explaining that gerrymandering has been similarly decried in New Jersey and Illinois. Putting the statistical analysis of the current and proposed maps into functional perspective, Chheda explained that although Wisconsin is nearly evenly split with Democratic and Republican voters, with a majority of voters electing Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, in the districts Republicans would have to see support drop below 40% before facing a risk of Democrats taking control of the legislature.
As the line of speakers continued, some admitted to not realizing the significance of redistricting in 2011, a process then famously held in secret in the office of a law firm, in which only Republican legislators were able to see the maps before passage, and only their own districts, and after signing non-disclosure agreements.
State Sen. Lena Taylor (R-Milwaukee) spoke to the committee, shooting down Republican arguments that the same rules apply as had applied when Democrats had been in control.
"We're not the same body we were in 1995," said Taylor, explaining that at the time. nonpartisan legislation was not unheard-of as it is today.
"People worked together and, believe it or not, they strategized together...It's a dying concept...I didn't understand then, but now I'm woke," Taylor said.
Speakers arrived representing the Fair Maps Coalition, the League of Women Voters, Common Cause, the League of Conservation Voters and others simply representing themselves. Citizens filled the hearing room throughout the day, according to DeRubis, with another 15 to 20 in an overflow room where participants could still watch and listen. In total, 99 people had registered to speak, and 177 pages of written testimony was submitted to the committee.
"We had the heavy hitters first, but we didn’t know if they were going to shuffle us or take us in sequence, but I knew that I was pretty near the end," said DeRubis.
There was no indication of when a person's name might be called to speak, except for a couple minutes when, as the day progressed, names were then announced with an "on deck" to be next. As the hearing progressed without breaks, it also became a test of endurance.
"You couldn’t stray too far, because we didn’t know if they were calling in sequence or if they were prioritizing," said DeRubis. "It was amazing how many people stayed, pretty much at-attention, the whole time. Some of the testimony was so powerful and heartfelt, and I felt bad because mine was so boring by comparison.”
One of the few younger speakers, Grace Quinn, told the committee that she was "terrified" what a hyper-partisan process would mean for her future.
"Our climate doesn't have 10 years to spare," said Quinn. "And if you believe in democracy, you should reject these maps."
Although Vos and LeMahieu highlighted the public access available through the Draw Your District website, one woman explained that she had given her input, but only after going to workshops to learn how to use the program.
"I'm here for my patients," said a nurse from Wauwatosa.
As the day wore on, several speakers called out committee members for apparently not taking the hearing seriously, such as Wendy Sue Johnson of Eau Claire.
"There are a lot of empty seats and eyes turned down when someone is speaking the truth," said Johnson. "I cannot figure out how a $55,000-a-year job is worth selling your souls."
Robert Molina, of Hudson, who was treasurer for Jesse Ventura's independent gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota, explained how such a thing was possible through a combination of name recognition, outreach, and ideas that were attractive to voters, but that in Wisconsin, independents are left without any meaningful value to their vote.
DeRubis made a similar argument, saying that independents essentially do not have a voice in a Wisconsin political system that has drifted from conservative ideals.
“As President Ronald Reagan said many years ago, ‘That’s all we’re asking for, an end to the anti-democratic and un-American practice of gerrymandering,' " said DeRubis. "The fact is that gerrymandering has become a national scandal.’ The sad truth is that it is 40 years on and it has gotten a whole lot worse.”
College campuses split up
Although many speakers questioned Vos and LeMahieu's sincerity in speaking to the importance of "communities of interest," Kevin Solomon, with the student-led advocacy group RISE, pointed to one glaring exception.
“I grew up in Florida, a haven for extreme conservatism these days that is lambasted in the news, and I have to say: wow, it’s worse here in so many ways," said Solomon. "The belittlement, the gaslighting, the petty jokes, the lack of attentiveness, the subtle and manifest racism and sexism, and the overt disregard because of someone’s political party is disgraceful and pathetic.”
During testimony, Solomon told the committee he had heard nothing of the impact of redistricting on student voters who will experience the benefits or consequences of decisions by older voters, and have specific policy issues including public university tuition and long-term student debt. Student voters are also grouped by the thousands in "communities of interest" around college campuses.
Many of those communities are divided with district lines drawn straight through college campuses, such as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“It’s not just about if my representative is going to listen to me, it’s also a really nasty and pernicious form of voter suppression," said Solomon, explaining students living on the same college campuses would have different representatives and different polling places "It confuses and suppresses student voters who often don’t have transportation...it’s already hard to vote as a student--we have the most restrictive student voting rules in the country.”
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has a student population of approximately 10,400. The campus is currently in Assembly District 43, where Democrat Don Vruwick won 55% to 45%, with a total of 17,643 votes--3,380 more than Republican Beth Drew.
At the end, it appeared the varnish had worn from several speakers' presentations. One young man, Joshua Platt, approached, radiating contempt for the committee, admitting that he did not have new information to offer, "The lines through the schools, that was a good one."
Finally, Steve Books of Madison was called, and after sitting commenced to tear into the committee, pointing out that nine of the committee members were not wearing masks, despite Dane County being under a public health order.
"You're losers. And you're a danger to society," said Books. "I work in a school district and, by God, we have to put up with people who won't get vaccinated. And yet, we're going to school."
After Books told the committee to "shove it," Sen. Duey Strobel (R-Saukville) said that it seemed time to wrap it up.
"If you're going to talk about maps, I'll listen for a minute, but if you're just going to degrade us, we're not going to listen," said Books.
"Why wouldn't anyone do that? You guys are a joke," said Books. "Yeah, you guys better wrap it up. And get out. Get out of the state. Go to your Trump guy down in Florida and move in with him."
"Okay," said Strobel. "Sounds good. Questions from the committee?"
"I didn't think so," said Books. "You don't have the guts to ask any questions."
The People's Map(s)
The following day the nonpartisan commission created by Evers to explore "fair map" options, The People's Maps Commission, met again online to approve a final draft.
Again, DeForest became a direct part of the conversation as commission members discussed changes that came through responses to drafts published earlier in the month.
"Before we had Windsor and DeForest kind of in two different Assembly Districts and I don’t think that we understood," said Commissioner Tony Phillips of Appleton and the 8th District. "And so I think we got a good comment from the public that they are in the same school district and they want to be together, and that made it more compact, and that’s something that worked from a public comment."
While on the subject, Phillips pointed out that it was interesting to look at the currently enacted maps around DeForest.
"It’s incredibly non-compact and almost non-contiguous," said Phillips. "This is a major improvement if anybody’s listening."