In the run up to the spring election for DeForest Village Board a top priority for many voters was the cost of property taxes, harder to pin down though, was a clear way to bring them down.
“When it comes to taxes, I tend not to look at what our neighbors have,” said DeForest Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren, explaining that he sees it as a broad balance between what is tolerable in taxes and what is expected in village services. “We basically look at what was our tax rate in the previous year and what are any new service requirements, requests and some things we might want to alter, maybe we want to lessen service.”
The State Department of Revenue reported a gross statewide levy increase of 3.4% for 2020-2021 property taxes, following a 3.7% rise the previous year, the largest increases since 2009-2010, according to a July 2021 report by Wisconsin Policy Forum.
“A couple other things that the board has been focused on are levy limits and expense restraint,” said Fahlgren. “Those are some things that the state has imposed on local government--it’s kind of the ‘use it or lose it’ mentality--if you don’t spend money, if you don’t budget money, you can’t go back and get it later.”
Wisconsin villages and municipalities stand out as being unusually reliant on property taxes for funding local services.
According to 2015 U.S. Census Bureau data analysis by Wilamette University, Wisconsin municipalities see about 42% of their revenue coming from property taxes, as opposed to sales tax, state aid, charges, fees or other taxes.
Minnesota’s municipalities, by comparison get about 29.5% of their revenue from property tax, with 22.3% in Kansas, 8.4% in Missouri, and 7% in Ohio.
If citizens are overburdened by property tax, there are generally two options for solving the problem, according to Ross Milson, an assistant professor of public affairs at the University of Wisconsin’s Robert M. LaFollette School of Public Affairs: “You could decrease spending, but then what do we decrease spending on? Or you could get the money from somewhere else, and in Wisconsin that means the state, because local governments don’t really have any other broad taxes to use besides property taxes.”
Outside the realm of local policy, another driver of property tax bills would be county assessments of local property. It is possible to slow that growth through less aggressive property assessment, but then that puts more of the burden on new property owners.
New property development does help defray costs, but it is not a short-term solution according to Fahlgren, saying that a house built in 2021 would not be valued until the start of the year in 2022, with the village first collecting in 2023.
“But if you finish your house and move in today, we start picking up your garbage, we start plowing, or maybe your subdivision comes with a park that needs to be dedicated, and we need to start to mow that and maintain that infrastructure,” said Fahlgren. “So there is an impact to the existing taxpayers until that tax comes online, but that’s happened for years.”
Something that has changed over the past few years in Wisconsin is that the balance of tax revenue has shifted on the local level, according to Milton. If the level of services are not going to be changing, there needs to be some source of revenue, and if property tax bills are becoming unacceptable, then other sources would be sales tax or income tax, both of which would be handled by state government (although sales tax can be implemented at the county level).
“If the state supplies more funding, there can be more services and what that means is that the state funding is coming from somewhere, it is coming from other taxes,” said Milton. “You could reduce property taxes and increase income taxes, and the advantage of that would be...or the problem would be...that you would be hitting higher earners with that.”
State support has consistently made up a significant portion of municipal revenue, spread out across several spending categories.
On April 1 the Windsor Village Board passed Resolution 2021-15: Support for a Strong State and Local Partnership. The resolution pointed out that state aid provided a larger share of municipal revenue than property tax from 1975 to 1997 and that property taxes now account for twice as much municipal revenue as state aid.
The resolution called on the State Legislature to pass a state budget increasing funding for the shared revenue program, which was passed unanimously and forwarded to Gov. Tony Evers, the village’s legislative representatives, and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
In the final budget, revenue sharing was cut again by about 4%.
The tight restrictions on municipal revenue have led to villages, cities, and school districts finding alternative ways of funding projects including referenda and borrowing.
According to a July report from Wisconsin Policy Forum, statewide, property tax bills in December 2020 alone were more than $1.1 billion higher than they otherwise would have been because of successful voter referenda. This has allowed many schools to finance projects despite state revenue restrictions, but it also widens the disparity between more and less well-funded schools, with those in financially comfortable communities able to fill the gaps in budgeted tax revenue with referenda funding.
To encourage more development and a growing tax base one tool that has also been a source of controversy in DeForest and elsewhere, is the use of Tax Increment Financing. TIFs encourage commercial and residential development with detailed arrangements that often include agreement for a municipality to guarantee certain infrastructure development and deferment of property tax, with the property initially only being taxed on the margin of increased property value.
“A lot of the amenities were added when our first TIF district was taken off line and there was new revenue and that was able to be applied to new debt,” said Fahlgren. “We also had grown significantly and paid off a library debt.”
The different political and economic factors at hand make it difficult if residents want their municipality to simply stay as it is. Despite state-imposed revenue limits since the 2000s municipalities had been able to raise tax levies to match the rate of inflation, but that was eliminated during Gov. Scott Walker’s administration.
State legislators have since indicated that returning to that level of local flexibility.
“That is a positive for communities that aren’t growing, at least recognizing that inflation exists,” said Fahlgren. “Otherwise you’re decreasing service year after year if you’re not growing.”