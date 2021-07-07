The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a Village of Windsor couple who were reportedly last seen Thursday, July 1.
On Wednesday July 7, a relative reported Bart Halderson, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, missing. They were last seen at their home in the Village of Windsor on July 1 and had been planning a weekend trip to Langlade County, Wisconsin, but family have been unable to confirm if they arrived safely.
If anyone has any information about the couple, they are encouraged to call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-225-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.