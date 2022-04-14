An iconic DeForest company announced plans to expand its local campus.
Catie Lewis, facilities lead, and Rangita Singh, project lead, for ABS Global, gave the DeForest Village Board an overview of the company’s current regional operations and plans for the future.
The DeForest Village has two items on its April 19 agenda related to the project. One is a closed session and the other is a resolution authorizing Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram and Village Clerk Calli Lundgren to execute a development agreement with ABS Global Inc.
The company plans to add 15.5 acres to its existing campus on River Road. The land is southwest of the current property and part of the village’s Innovation Springs tax incremental district.
The company celebrated its 80th anniversary last year and is looking at its future. According to the presentation, the need for more direct collaboration among staff and having refreshed facilities are two factors in the decision.
ABS Global has facilities in Dekorra, Leeds, Waunakee, and Windsor. There are no plans to consolidate those operations back to the DeForest location.
The company website describes the company in this way, “Headquartered in DeForest, Wisconsin, USA, ABS Global is the world-leading provider of bovine genetics, reproduction services, technologies, and udder care products. Marketing in more than 70 countries around the globe, ABS has been at the forefront of animal genetics and technology since its founding in 1941. In bovine genetics, ABS serves more than 40,000 customers globally, including some of the world’s leading beef and dairy producers. ABS Global owns bull studs in Europe, North America, Latin America, and India, selling genetics to dairy and beef customers in North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe.
ABS Global is a division of Genus plc. Genus is a British-based company leader in porcine and bovine genetics market. The company is committed to continuously develop better pigs and cows for farmers, by selecting animals with desirable characteristics that help them to produce higher quality meat and milk more sustainably.”