Robert Walton of DeForest, Wisconsin, has been named a recipient of the
Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor given to alumni by Iowa State University through the ISU Alumni Association.
Walton received his doctorate in animal science from Iowa State in 1961 and went on to become recognized as one of the top agribusiness leaders in the nation. He is globally renowned for his contributions in genetics research.
A pioneer in managing what is now referred to as “Big Data” in animal agriculture, Walton is retired CEO and chairman emeritus of the American Breeder Service in DeForest, Wisconsin. He implemented progeny testing of dairy bulls and developed a mathematical formula for evaluating bulls that revolutionized the dairy cattle genetics industry and was subsequently adopted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The ISU Alumni Association will present the Distinguished Alumni Awards and Honorary Alumni Award, and the ISU Foundation will present the Order of the Knoll Awards on Friday, April 29, 2022. The public ceremony begins at 2 p.m. CT in the Sun Room in the Memorial Union followed by a reception. No registration is needed for the public ceremony. The link to view the live stream of the event will be available at www.isualum.org/awards in the distinguished alumni and honorary alumni awards section.
Walton is a life member of the ISU Alumni Association.