Chandler Halderson was formally charged with the murder of both of his parents on Tuesday Aug. 24, with court documents showing a minute-to-minute timeline of his activity in the days after their disappearance.
Halderson, 23, of Windsor, is charged with two sets of counts of first-degree intentional homicide, providing false information in a missing person case, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse.
Halderson has been in custody in Dane County Jail since July 8, first on a $10,000 cash bond on suspicion of providing false information to investigators, but on $1 million cash bond since he was charged for the murder of his father, Bart Halderson, on July 15.
Remains of Bart Halderson, 50, were found in a wooded area of Cottage Grove on July 8, positively identified by investigators on July 10. However, Chandler Halderson's mother, Krista Halderson, 53, had remained missing since she was last seen by coworkers on July 1.
A second set of human remains were then found, on July 14, on Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources property near Roxbury outside Sauk City. The remains were identified as two human legs dismembered into four pieces, with DNA examination confirming on July 29 that they belonged to Krista Halderson.
The updated criminal complaint, filed on Aug. 24 in Dane County Circuit Court, provided not only details of the discovery of Krista Halderson's remains, but a likely timeline of Chandler Halderson's activity while his parents were missing.
Key digital evidence has included recording of Krista Halderson's arrival at and leaving from work, security footage, cell phone records and online search records.
Chandler Halderson reported his parents missing at the Dane County Sheriff's Office Northeast Precinct in Windsor at 11:25 a.m. on July 7, where he told investigators that his parents had gone to their cabin on the morning of July 1 and were due back late July 4 or early July 5.
Chandler Halderson told authorities that his parents had gone with friends, though he couldn't say who, which explained both his parents' cars still being in the garage of the Windsor home where the three lived together.
According to records from her employer, Krista Halderson left work on July 1 4:58 p.m. Video from a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera shows her Volvo pulling into the driveway at the Halderson residence at 5:12 p.m. That footage shows the same vehicle pulling out at 8:16 p.m. A matching Volvo -- seen at 8:22 p.m. on security video from a Kwik Trip on Windsor Drive -- pulled into the parking lot with an unidentifiable subject getting out.
At 8:23 p.m. a male walked into the front entrance of the store, purchased two bags of ice using Venmo, then walked toward the Volvo. At 8:26 p.m. the Volvo leaves the Kwik Trip and turns onto Windsor Road. At 8:29 p.m. the neighbor's Ring video shows the Haldersons' Volvo pulling into the driveway of their home again.
Chandler Halderson originally claimed the next morning, July 2 at about 6 a.m. is when his parents left for their cabin. Krista Halderson, however, was expected at her work and co-workers began calling and texting to see where she was.
According to U.S. Cellular data , between July 2, 6:41 a.m. and July 4, 11:02 a.m. all incoming calls to Krista Halderson's phone went straight to voicemail, routed through a DeForest cell tower.
A text was sent from Krista Halderson's phone to Chandler Halderson's phone on July 4 at 11:04 a.m. reading: "Made it safely, can't get anything through, and yes it's packed. Going to white lake today for the parade and will be home Monday night/Tuesday early. Love you lots!!"
Investigators noted that the White Lake Independence Day Celebration and parade were held on Saturday, July 3.
On the afternoon of July 5 Chandler Halderson visited his girlfriend's mother's home in Cottage Grove. She would later tell authorities that Chandler Halderson had been acting suspiciously. The woman also reported that they had seen vultures circling above the woods on her property, which was out of the ordinary.
When at the property, the woman invited Chandler Halderson to come over for target shooting in the future, she told detectives. He told her that he owned a "foreign military style" rifle.
An autopsy of the remains of Bart Halderson found that he had been shot, had been alive at the time, and that the damage from the bullet to his spine would have been fatal.
On July 9 a detective spoke with a friend of Chandler Halderson who had visited him from June 12 to June 13, leaving him a SKS Norinco rifle that fires 7.62 x 39 ammunition. On July 13 investigators found a 7.62 x 39 casing in the Halderson home.
After Chandler Halderson filed the missing persons report, later that evening on July 7, detectives visited the Halderson home to speak with Chandler Halderson.
The next morning, according to search records provided by Google, between 9:44 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., Chandler Halderson's account searched: "Body found Wisconsin," "Woman's body found in Wisconsin," "Wisconsin dismembered body found," "Dead body found in Wisconsin," and "Body found in Milwaukee River." The remains of Bart Halderson were not found until about 3 p.m. that afternoon.
Investigators also found a photo on Chandler Halderson's girlfriend's phone showing a map centered on Roxbury, with "hubby4m" across the Ruth Culver Community Library in Sauk City, time-stamped 8:58 a.m. on July 3. A Sauk City woman also spoke to police about seeing a suspicious male walking away from a car, wearing a backpack and heading away from the river at about the same time.
Following his July 8 interview with a detective, after Chandler Halderson had invoked his right to an attorney, he made more "unsolicited comments," according to the detective, saying, "What if I want to tel you everything with an attorney there to guide me?" and as the detective reported, "wanted to tell me everything."
After booking was complete, the detective asked Chandler Halderson if he was suicidal, to which Halderson responded that he, "didn't feel bad about what I did."
Investigators found both Haldersons' drivers licenses and cell phones in the home on July 28, wrapped in paper towel, then wrapped in two layers of tin foil, hidden with a pair of shoes under a shelving unit.
On Aug. 25 Chandler Halderson filed a request for a "speedy trial" which necessitates a trial start date within 60 days. Although it is a request that attorneys make on the behalf of defendants at times--not frequently, the request is usually later cancelled in lieu of more time for either trial preparation or negotiation with prosecutors.
Chandler Halderson is scheduled to next appear in court for a Sept. 1 arraignment, where he is expected to enter a plea.