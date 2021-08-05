Having a strong family Naval tradition does not necessarily mean spending a lot of time on the water.
“The Seabees is kind of a different branch, because we’re not on ships,” said Navy veteran Ken Hall, of DeForest. “I never spent any time on ships except on one that was docked.”
In April 1964, at age 17, Hall joined the Naval Reserve while still a junior in high school in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Hall’s father had been a World War II veteran as a member of the Seabees. His brother, four years older, joined the Naval Reserve as a Seabee.
After graduation in October 1965, Hall entered active duty service and was deployed to Vietnam. After World War II the United States maintained a “peacetime” draft, but in 1965 President Lyndon Johnson doubled the draft to 35,000.
Hall’s battalion was deployed to Da Nang, one of the largest cities in central Vietnam, and what is now Da Nang International Airport, at the time Da Nang Air Base, one of the central air fields for the U.S. military.
Seabee deployment was split into two operations, Hall explained: the amphibious battalions and the mobile battalions.
“Amphibious battalions are the ones that would go in and set up docking stations on beaches for landing craft and those kind of things,” said Hall. “Mobile construction, we’re 1500 strong and we’re just a huge construction company.”
In Da Nang, Hall’s battalion was largely put to work on building projects for the rest and relaxation (R&R) camp on My Khe, known to Americans as China Beach.
“We never felt like we were in a war zone, though we had to carry our weapons with us the whole time,” said Hall, who was rated a draftsman-surveyor, but without drafting needed, was put to miscellaneous construction work. “We were building the amphitheater and shower units. We did quite a bit of concrete work. We were doing tennis courts and all kinds of recreational facilities for the troops.”
The idyllic facade of the beach and entertainment facilities was interrupted as Hall was reassigned to a base five miles from the DMZ (demilitarized zone) at the border between North Vietnam and South Vietnam. The Dong Ha Airbase there housed the guidance systems that directed the B-52s on bombing runs in North Vietnam.
“We were shelled five times,” said Hall. “Nobody got killed, but they did enough damage that we had to go out and repair the airfield.”
In rebuilding the airstrip, Hall and his battalion assembled magnesium panels that were built on clay soil, which would give way as planes hit the ground during landings, particularly during the monsoon when water would get under the panels.
After completing the airstrip, the crew began work on a hospital, though Hall was not able to see it through, as their deployment was up.
“It got to close to when we were going to be leaving and I took and put my bunk outside next to a foxhole,” said Hall. “So it was quite an experience. You really realized how death could be there for you.”
They didn’t lose anyone during their deployment, but once back in the states, according to Hall, they lost three members to drownings and three to car accidents.
“I was a short-timer, because I was only in for two years active duty,” said Hall, explaining that he did not have enough time to deploy back with the same battalion. “They went back to the detachment where I was by the DMZ and they lost 14--they got hit quite a bit.”
Left to pursue a civilian career, Hall went to Wausau to enroll in NorthCentral Technical College to learn residential design, finally getting the chance to draw, design and plan new buildings.
From there he joined a pole building firm as a draftsman, taking advantage of his extra time to pursue classes and seminars at the University of Wisconsin, then moving his way through the company until he was heading their sales. During that time popular sentiment of the Vietnam War was becoming more divided.
“I look back and while we were there we were serving our country,” said Hall, remembering how things changed and leading to the 1970 Sterling Hall bombing at the University of Wisconsin. “Then the protests started and literally I did not admit that I was over there, because anyone who was over there was labeled a child killer and all of that sort of thing.”
Hall continued in the building trades, moving on to the homebuilding company Amwood Homes in Janesville for seven years, then teaming with a Baraboo homebuilder to create ERP Incorporated Builders. After 13 years and the retirement of his partner, it became Ken Hall Building Contractor, a family business managed by Ken Hall and his wife until 2008. With the collapse of the housing market and Hall’s turning 62, it was the time to retire.
“Over those years I used by skill in residential design,” said Hall. “All the years that I was with my partner and when I was on my own, I drew all the plans.”
Fifty years later, there has also been a lot of change since Hall was avoiding the topic of his Naval service.
“Now the whole tables have turned around again and veterans are kind of given credit and things like that. So it was interesting.”