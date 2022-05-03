hot Garage sale ad deadline is May 4 mberglund mberglund Author email May 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The deadline information for the DeForest and Windsor garage sales event on May 13-14 is incorrect in the ads which appeared in Hometown News Group. The advertising deadline is May 4 at noon.Call 608-478-2522 for more information or email kfrancois@hngnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Lawrie steps down from DeForest development position Norskies down Reedsburg in Badger Conference crossover girls' soccer match Norski track and field teams dominate Sauk Prairie triangular Depleted Norskies dispose of Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb in girls' soccer action Dane County Sheriff warns of phone scam Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!