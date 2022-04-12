Complete Mobile Dentistry/Complete Dental Staffing was recognized by the Wisconsin State Journal and its partner, Energage, as one of the state’s top places to work.
Energage and the Wisconsin State Journal invited a total of 964 companies to have their team members complete an extensive survey measuring effective leadership, strong values, clear direction, and motivated workers from July to October 2021. Over 95 companies chose to participate and be considered for this year’s Top Workplace honors. Locally-owned and operated Complete Mobile Dentistry/Complete Dental Staffing was among the 60 companies selected. This was based on the results of an internal survey, where over 93% of team members said they believe the company has a positive culture.
At Complete Mobile Dentistry/Complete Dental Staffing’s headquarters in Windsor staff can play pool and arcade games, work out at the exercise equipment facility and play basketball on the business’ private court. There also is always a fully stocked kitchen and frequent staff gatherings.
“Our team is ecstatic to receive this recognition,” said President, Lisa Hartig. “When I started Complete Mobile Dentistry and Complete Dental Staffing, I wanted to make sure it was a place where people were taken care of. We were founded on family values and will never forget that, which is why we are committed to supporting our team and their families,” she said.
“I have always believed that we are only as good as our staff. And in order to recruit and retain the best people, we need to treat them the best,” added Hartig.
Complete Mobile Dentistry/Complete Dental Staffing team members were recognized and celebrated on March 23.