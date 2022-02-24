The first ceremonial shovels of soil will turn Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. on the first phase of Covered Bridge Residences development in Windsor. The new addition to the community is near the intersection of Windsor Road and Pederson Crossing Blvd.
According to the developer’s release, Covered Bridge Residences, a unique, multi-family community located at 4140 Silo View Drive in the Village of Windsor, officially broke ground on phase one of development last month.
Covered Bridge Residences will be the first gated multi-family community in Dane County. The apartments will be constructed in four phases, with each phase starting every one to two years. A fifth phase will include a small retail/commercial component. Each of the apartment phases will contain one four-story building of 91 units with a mix of studios, one-bedroom, two- bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments.
The commercial building, located near the development’s entrance, will contain up to 10,000 square feet of space for potential businesses such as a veterinarian, chiropractor, daycare or doggie daycare, investment firm, or coffee shop.
A community clubhouse featuring a pool, hot tub, indoor golf simulator, bowling lanes, fitness center, and yoga studio will be completed in two phases. The property’s leasing office will also be located inside the clubhouse once construction is complete.
The development is scheduled to open in February 2023, and its unique buildings are designed to look like traditional Wisconsin barns. Each building will have a complete security system with key fob access and keyless access to each individual apartment door. The buildings will have a locked parcel delivery room with storage for dry, cold, wet, and pharmacy storage.
The site will be ringed with a decorative fence, with a security gate entrance, and will also include a pedestrian-bicycle path surrounding the community. Two pickleball courts, gardening plots, and a covered bridge will be on site for residents to enjoy.
The general contractor will be Stevens Construction. The architecture firm is Joe Lee Associates (JLA), and the engineering firm is Vierbicher Associates. The lender is One Community Bank.
“On February 23 we celebrate the ceremonial groundbreaking for what will be known as Covered Bridge Apartments in the Village of Windsor. T. Wall Properties is the developer of this project, and we are happy to have worked with them in making sure that this development will work not only for the owner but for the Village of Windsor as well,” Windsor Village President Robert Wipperfurth said. “This apartment complex fits another niche in the housing needs for Windsor residents. T. Wall is a very experienced developer and will be providing future Windsor residents with a quality product. We look forward to starting and eventually having this project be built along with the amenities that it will have.”