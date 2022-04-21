The DeForest Area School District is moving toward a graduation requirement it hopes better reflects the strengths and accomplishments of each student.
Beginning with the class of 2024, DeForest students will be required to complete an academic and career planning (ACP) portfolio and presentation as a graduation requirement.
Rebecca Toetz is the district’s current Director of Instruction and soon-to-be Superintendent of School. She said the district has worked on this model since 2018 Community listening sessions. Some students will begin piloting the model this year but the district set the 2024 date so a class of students would be better aligned to the plan.
“It’s a balanced way for students to see they are career and life ready,” Toetz said. “It’s a student goal setting toward the end result. The presentations are a culmination of helping every child be well-rounded and successful post-DeForest graduates.”
Christopher Smith, district college and career readiness coordinator, said the ACP presentations will take place for students during their senior year. The presentations will demonstrate a student’s ability to reflect on their high school career including the classes taken, extracurricular involvement, community service, and other factors. It will give students the opportunity to share their post-high school plans and career goals with a panel that might include family members, teachers, coaches, advisors, administrators, community members, and business people, and others with an interest in the student.
The involvement of community members is an important step. The process will focus the student on lifetime readiness and the people important to building those skills.
“I really like that it involves the whole community,” Smith said. “It’s a showcase to share their goals in a way to centralize that information. It’s a cool way for the community to see what our kids are doing.”
Toetz said the ACP alignment reflects educational research and several years of work by the DeForest staff. As the pilot becomes a requirement, it will include community input.
“We are trying to reflect the research, but also what does the DeForest community see as life ready.”
Smith said the presentations will happen during the school day and last about 15 minutes.
Items included in the student portfolio presentation might be extracurricular involvements, what leadership positions the student held in the school or the community, post-secondary plans, a post-secondary financial plan, college and career experience such as work-based learning, job shadowing, Reality Day, career fairs, or campus visits, accomplishments and awards received during their high school years both from the school and community, volunteering in community service, career pathway classes taken, advanced learning opportunities, the student’s resume, and other skills acquired through classes experiences, extracurriculars, jobs, and community opportunities.
Students will build their ACP during their four years in high school. The bulk of the work will happen in advisory time and students will use a program called Xello to document it. Advisory time is a 4 to 5 minute window each day. It might include grade checks or other check-in connections with a teacher
Other pieces of the ACP process will be completed in state-required financial literacy courses. Students take a financial literacy course during their junior or senior year. There are choices to fulfill this class including Personal Finance (business education department), Independent Living: Your Money (family and consumer science), Agriscience Finance (agriculture), Economics and AP Economics (social studies). Smith said the six offerings spread out the requirements to multiple departments so the lesson provides options and content in student interest areas.
The new model aligns high school planning and all grade preparation for students better. One of the alignments identifys 16 career pathway choices and the classes each contain. The broad pathways include agriculture, food, and natural resources; architecture and construction; art, audio/visual technology, and communications; business management and administration; education and training; finance; government and public administration; health science; hospitality and tourism; human services; information technology; law, public safety, corrections, and security; manufacturing; marketing; science, technology, engineering and mathematics; and transportation, distribution, and logistics.
The ACP alignment includes benchmarks for becoming college career and life ready. The checklists will help the student, family, teachers, and counselors track progress.
Toetz said a student’s entire school experience should be a framework to build high school and post-graduate success. “The ACP work is reflected in all the work before high school. Learning attendance and behavior skills in early grades is working toward a lifetime skill. We really want to align all the way to 4K the skills and attributes a student will form,” she said.
One of those benchmarks is adding artifacts to the Xello program.
Smith said artifacts help remind the student of milestones in their growth. “We want to know what made you proud. Everyone is proud of whatever they will be,” Smith said.
Leadership is another area students can find artifacts. Not every student will be a team captain every year, but they might be a leader on a group project at school, an extra-curricular group like 4-H, scouting or youth group, or even have workplace opportunities.
“Leadership is a different opportunity for every person. if you feel like you’re leading a group that’s leadership,” Smith said. “We’re going to challenge you to get involved.”
Toetz said community service and leadership are important skills and experiences for anyone. “Those are some of the skills you will use to navigate life in whatever kind of job you have. They are the life skills that support success,” she said.
The benchmarks are guidelines so the students can make a plan. They may not be ready at a benchmark but they know what they can do to reach it.
Another checkpoint built into the ACP process is a 10th grade meeting with the student, their parents or guardians, and their school counselor. It is an opportunity for the student to present the story of their progress. Sophomores also conduct a mock interview to help define their career readiness.
Another alignment is the way the school educates students on post-secondary end career opportunities. Rather than have a single college recruiter meet with students, there are clustered career fair style opportunities.
“It can lead to conversations about things they have never thought about,” Smith said. “It’s a personalized plan. What are you passionate about? It can help you find things you believe in and tailor your passions too. It’s a great way for the community to showcase themselves and see what our kids are doing, and what kids are all interested in. We’re just scratching the surface of opportunities to get involved in a more intentional and creative relationship.”
The 11th grade benchmarks include seeking letters of recommendation. “Who are those caring people students will have in their life?” Smith said. “Job shadowing opportunities may spark those relationships.”
Students take the ACT test as juniors. DeForest offers a pre-ACT test to help predict what ACT results might look like.
The 12th grade benchmarks include writing a cover letter for a resume, reaching a meaningful math benchmark, workplace learning opportunities and completing FAFSA paperwork scholarship applications.
The DeForest Area School District is a diverse slice of all things Wisconsin, from the urban area of Madison to dairy farm fields. Toetz said the intention is raising successful people no matter what part of the district they come from. “The beauty of being in a community with diverse needs is that the ACP work honors their success in being whoever they want to be because they have those life-ready skills.”