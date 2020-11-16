The expansion plans of a local landscape, lawn and garden business received varied responses from Village of Windsor Plan Commission members on Thursday.
“I think what you’re hearing is a mixed bag,” said Village President and Plan Commission Chair Bob Wipperfurth.
At its meeting on Thursday, the plan commission reviewed a concept plan from Kevin Manthe to accommodate the transition of Manthe Lawn Care into Madison Landscape Construction and K5 Enterprises.
The commission took no action on the matter, which is scheduled to be addressed by the Windsor Village Board at its Dec. 3 meeting.
The proposal
Manthe requested a concept plan review for a certified survey map, rezone and conditional use permit (CUP) to allow the continuation of the business and its expansion on the property at 3996 County Road V.
The land is currently zoned as an exclusive agriculture district. Manthe is asking for it be rezoned under a different agriculture district designation.
With regard to the certified survey map, Manthe is proposing to separate the farmhouse and the outbuildings on the property, both of which existed prior to the adoption of exclusive agriculture zoning. The outbuildings are used for the landscape, lawn and garden business.
One of the lots on the map provides space for future business expansion and accommodates Dane County stormwater management requirements. Manthe is asking that the lot be rezoned to a different agricultural designation, along with a CUP that would allow his businesses to conform with Windsor’s Code of Ordinances.
In 2010, Manthe Lawn Care received a CUP as a limited family business from Dane County for a landscape and lawncare business. It has since expanded beyond the conditions of approval for a family business, leading to a zoning violation, while the business also is morphing into Madison Landscape Construction and K5 Enterprises.
As the number of landscape and lawn care businesses in the community grew, the village amended its Code of Ordinances to create a landscape, lawn and garden business use permitted by a CUP in the area zoned as an agriculture district, a limited commercial district and a general commercial district.
Currently, the business spans 2.5 acres. Its expansion would push its boundaries to 5 acres, with space for a proposed 16,000-square-foot shed, a stormwater management facility and a gravel surface area for circulation and outdoor storage.
The landscape, lawn care and garden portion of the business would operate between 7 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week from April through November. In the winter months, hours would be 24/7, depending on weather conditions and snow removal work. It employs around 20 people, with equipment such as loaders, pick-up trucks, plows and snow removal equipment parked on-site indoors.
K5 Enterprises, which also employees about 20 people, operates 19 quad-axle dump trucks, with up to 10 of them parked off-site during the construction season and up to 19 parked on-site during the winter months. The proposed shed building to be constructed would provide on-site storage of the dump trucks.
Both businesses are service-oriented and not open to the public. They do not sell retail or wholesale products.
The company would like to stay in its present location, since many of its employees live nearby.
“This is exactly where we want to be as a company,” said Megan Grundahl, office manager for Manthe Lawn Care.
Debate
Village officials will be deciding whether the businesses, with its expansion plans, are a good fit for an area presently zoned exclusively for agriculture.
Jamie Rybarczyk, the village’s deputy administrator and director of economic development, said that if it’s not deemed as such, the businesses could leave the community.
Grundahl said that while the company would prefer to remain where it is, it has been looking at the possibility of relocating to Cross Plains if an agreement can’t be reached with Windsor.
Violations of the original conditions of approval were brought up at the meeting. One involved the burning of yard waste on the property. The company is asking to have a burn pit on the site.
“The burning is bothersome,” said Wipperfurth, who mentioned there were significant fires over there a couple of weeks ago. He said he received a call from a neighbor wondering about the company being allowed to burn. Wipperfurth said the smell indicated that “more than organic material” was being burned.
Grundahl said the company has always received a burn permit for its burning activities.
With the village having eliminated open burning, Wipperfurth said allowing the company to burn would have to be evaluated.
Bill LeGore, a member of the plan commission, said the business was “already bursting at the seams,” and wondered if it might be more appropriate for the petitioner to look at commercial property.
When asked about the possibility of further expansion in the future, Grundahl said the company wants to focus on the customer base it has now and has no intention of growing bigger.
“We don’t want to be bursting at the seams,” said Grundahl.
Wipperfurth, who said he originally supported Manthe’s first CUP, added, “From a community perspective, is this the best location for what you’re doing?”
Furthermore, Wipperfurth said the K5 Enterprises part of the business shouldn’t be at the current property, noting that as a trucking business, it is a commercial venture.
Kristine Schmidt, a member of the plan commission, suggested that Manthe consider splitting up the two businesses and finding another area for K5 Enterprises storage.
Grundahl said the two businesses wanted to do things right. Grundahl indicated that was the reason for including K5 Enterprises in this proposal.
“We didn’t want to set ourselves up for failure,” said Grundahl.
Village Attorney William Cole characterized the company’s latest proposal as an example of “creeping use,” noting that had it been brought to the village in 2010, it probably would not have been approved. Cole also reminded the plan commission that a rezoning is permanent and that it would run with the land. This means that they and whoever owns the land in the future could do anything that was permitted by the rezoning, according to Cole.
Other residents spoke at the meeting, voicing concerns regarding possible increased traffic on nearby roads, the storage of trucks outside and groundwater contamination from fuel tanks on the property.
Dave Ziegler said the original CUP was “in violation from the get go,” since the property is located in an agriculture enterprise area “that’s not supposed to have development pressure,” he added.
Still, Dave Gaustad, another member of the Windsor Plan Commission, said he wouldn’t want to see the business in a residential area, preferring the business remain in an agricultural space.
While company officials did admit to finding itself operating beyond the original CUP, they also defended their business.
“I take pride in our equipment. I take pride in our farm,” said Manthe. “Nobody can tell me any different.”
