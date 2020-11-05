Land that was originally targeted for housing in the Revere Trails development could be given away to the Village of Windsor.
Staff was authorized by the village board at its meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, to work with the developer, Randy Grobe, on accepting terms of the transfer, and Village President Bob Wipperfurth to sign any agreement.
“At first, I wasn’t quite sure if it was something we’d be interested in or not, but after thinking about it, if it’s given to us, long-term it could be beneficial,” said Wipperfurth.
The area in question is 2.56 acres of an outlot that sits between Forest Park Drive and Revere Pass. Jamie Rybarczyk, deputy administrator and economic development director for Windsor, said it was just to the west of future park space for Revere Trails.
Village staff and the parks department will be working off the layout of the park as a conceptual base for the planning of Revere Trails park.
“We haven’t started planning for it, but staff is excited about the flexibility and other opportunities it provides,” said Rybarczyk.
The developer was hoping to get two more lots for housing out of that land, according to Rybarczyk. However, the soil became compacted, making it unable to percolate for a conventional septic system or a mound system.
Rybarczyk said the developer is willing to turn the area over to Windsor, provided the village agrees to pay the legal fees for the transfer.
It appears the village is interested in taking ownership of the land.
Rybarczyk said it could be used as a short term space for soccer or lacrosse practice, or it could be left as an open space. He also said it could be used for off-street parking for the nearby Big Hill Environmental Learning Center, jointly owned by Windsor and the DeForest Area School District. The area does provide one of the entrances to Big Hill.
Some trustees had other ideas on how the area might be used. Don Madelung suggested it could be ideal for a butterfly and bee habitat until the village determines another use for it.
Director of Public Works Davis Clark said it’s a weedy area, adding that it is not able to be mowed.
Bruce Stravinski offered another possibility that would utilize that land for the future park and turn the space now designated for that park into a parking area. Stravinski said it would take quite a bit of fill to transform the area now identified as future park land into a park.
Another idea Stravinski had was to make the area currently identified as park space into a conservancy or a prairie.
Stravinski said the area is low and has had problems with water.
Trustee Kristine Schmidt proposed developing a community garden on the land being given to the village by the Revere Trails developer. Small lots for growing fruits and vegetables could be leased out.
Trustee Monica Smith said she liked all of the ideas, but asked how much traffic goes through Forest Park Drive. Rybarczyk said it is a major north-south connector for Windsor Road to Highway 19. That raises safety concerns about turning the outlot area into a park, as kids would then have to cross Forest Park Drive to get to it.
There is dirt piled on the outlot. Village Attorney William Cole said he didn’t have any concerns about the proposed land deal, except the possibility of contaminated soil. Cole advised asking the developer to make sure the dirt is just spoils from excavation and that it hasn’t been brought in from some other place.
