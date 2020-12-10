The building that once housed Papino’s Pizzeria & Pasta restaurant could soon become the home of a butcher and specialty market.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Village of Windsor Plan Commission conducted a site plan review for the proposed business and then approved it.
The market expects to sell farm fresh products, local sundries and cook-to-order gourmet pizzas and sandwiches, in addition to local sourced quality meats.
“We’re beyond thrilled,” said Monique Branch, who along with Judson Branch is petitioning the village for approval of its plans for the market, to be named Branch + Daughters. “It’s been a long time coming. We think we’ve found the right location and the right people.”
The market would be located at 6601 Traveler Trail.
Hours of operation would be Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. A pick-up window that customers would walk up to, rather than drive through, is anticipated. It would be open Tuesday to Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
The business will be closed on Mondays. It will employ three full-time workers and include a number of off-street parking spaces, including 16 parking stalls and two handicap accessible parking stalls.
The property is zoned as a limited commercial district. The building is considered a nonconforming structure, according to a resolution on the matter than the plan commission passed. An amendment to that resolution called for the petitioners to work with village staff to better define its lighting plan to make it appropriate for the neighborhood.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth, who chairs the plan commission, said the village board will take up the proposal at one of its next meetings.
Commission members expressed excitement over plans for the new business.
William LeGore said, “In my opinion, this is a positive development for Windsor in the quote-unquote downtown area. It’s very consistent with the comprehensive plan. It’s a niche business we’ve been lacking for decades in that area.”
Plan Commission Member Kristine Schmidt agreed with LeGore. She said, “This is the kind of business we want to see coming in. We talk about downtown improvements. This is exactly the kind of business we’re looking for.”
Some nearby residents expressed concerns about lighting. There was also some debate about the possibility of the market utilizing a third-party delivery service, such as GrubHub. Monique Branch said that was a possibility in the market’s long-term plan, but also explained that they’re not expecting to set up their own delivery service.
There was also a question about drainage on the property and flooding, as well as the operation of a sump pump.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.